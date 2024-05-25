Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IMPACT Silver Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to $10.2 Million

IMPACT Silver Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to $10.2 Million

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is amending and increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement of the Company from $8.2 million to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10.2 million due to increased investor interest (the "Offering"). Closing of the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of $7.12 million was announced in the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024.

The revised financing has been increased to $7,000,000 from the sale of 25,925,925 units (the "Standard PP Units") at a price of $0.27 per Standard PP Unit, up from the original proposed $3,000,000 and 11,111,111 Standard PP Units on April 30, 2024, which was subsequently upsized to $5,000,000 and 18,518,518 Standard PP Units on May 13, 2024. This is in addition to the LIFE Offering (defined below) of $3,200,000, bringing total size of the Offering up to $10,200,000.

Each Standard PP Unit is comprised of one common share and one full share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.34 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

The LIFE financing units remain unchanged at $0.28 per LIFE unit, each comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant for gross proceeds up to $3,200,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). All other terms from the Company's press release announcing the LIFE Offering and Standard PP Unit offering on April 30, 2024 remain the same.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, the LIFE Offering is being made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at impactsilver.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The second and final tranche of the Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of May 27, 2024 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company may pay finder's fees or commissions on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities legislation. All common shares and Warrants issued as part of the Standard PP Units will bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 18 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 12 million ounces of silver, generating revenue more than $261 million.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently began preliminary mining and processing operations where upgrades to facilities and equipment continue. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional with only 600m of the 6 km-long structure having been explored to date. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.
"Frederick W. Davidson"
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Huang
CFO | Investor Relations
(604) 664-7707 or inquiries@impactsilver.com
(778) 887 6489 Direct

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to future silver prices, interpretation of drill results, future work plans, the timing of closing of the Offering, proceeds received and use of funds, the potential of the Company's projects, and potential and plans for the Plomosas project, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. There is no assurance that (i) the Company will be able to complete the second tranche of Offering on the terms set out above, or at all, or (ii) that the proceeds of the Offering will be expended as contemplated.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

303-543 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8
Telephone (604) 664-7707
www.impactsilver.com
Twitter
LinkedIn

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES 
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210613

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Impact Silver Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed C$7.1 Million First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Impact Silver Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed C$7.1 Million First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing originally announced of up to C$6,200,000 on April 30th, 2024 and subsequently increased up to C$8,200,000 on May 13th, 2024 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and other private placement exemptions under NI 45-106.

Under the first tranche the Company has received gross proceeds of C$2,936,587 from the issuance of 10,487,812 LIFE units (the "LIFE Units") at C$0.28 per LIFE Unit and gross proceeds of C$4,192,071 from the issuance of 15,526,190 units (the "Standard Units") at C$0.27 per Standard Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,128,659. The second tranche of the Offering is anticipated to close on or before May 28th, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Silver Upsizes Financing to $8.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Impact Silver Upsizes Financing to $8.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is amending and increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $6,200,000 to gross proceeds of up to C$8,200,000 (the "Offering") due to increased investor interest.

The revised financing has been increased to $5,000,000 from the sale of 18,518,518 units (the "Standard PP Units") at a price of C$0.27 per Standard PP Unit, up from the original proposed $3,000,000 and 11,111,111 Standard PP Units. Each Standard PP Unit is comprised of one common share and one full share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.34 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Silver Intersects 213 g/t Silver over 17.30m Including 1,400 g/t Silver over 0.75m on New Discovery at Guadalupe Mine

Impact Silver Intersects 213 g/t Silver over 17.30m Including 1,400 g/t Silver over 0.75m on New Discovery at Guadalupe Mine

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new silver vein discovery in its producing Guadalupe silver mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District, Mexico.

GUADALUPE UNDERGROUND DRILLING - NEW DISCOVERY

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IMPACT Silver Announces C$6.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

IMPACT Silver Announces C$6.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and other private placement exemptions under NI 45-106. The LIFE portion of the Offering is referred to in this news release as the "LIFE Offering". The Company intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,200,000 from the sale of up to 11,428,572 units (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.28 per LIFE Unit, and up to $3,000,000 from the sale of up to 11,111,111 standard private placement units (the "Standard PP Units") at $0.27 per Standard PP Unit. Each LIFE Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.34 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue. Each Standard PP Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.34 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IMPACT Silver Intersects 10.22% Zinc over 8.6m Including 30.10% Zinc over 1.1m at the Plomosas Mine

IMPACT Silver Intersects 10.22% Zinc over 8.6m Including 30.10% Zinc over 1.1m at the Plomosas Mine

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from an ongoing drill program at the Tres Amigos Zone at its recently acquired Plomosas zinc (-lead-silver) mine in northern Mexico.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the Toronto Stock Exchange to "AG"

First Majestic Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the Toronto Stock Exchange to "AG"

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that effective as of market open Monday, May 27, 2024, First Majestic's stock ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") will change from "FR" to "AG".

As a result of this change, "AG" will now be the ticker symbol for First Majestic's common shares listed in Canada on the TSX, and in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), allowing for enhanced, harmonized brand alignment within the Canadian and United States capital markets. The Company's ticker symbol on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains "FMV".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "2024 AGM"). Each of the matters that were voted upon at the 2024 AGM are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2024 (the "Circular"), which is available at www.firstmajesticagm.com.

A total of 120,646,090 common shares of First Majestic were represented at the 2024 AGM, being 42% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2024 AGM, and the specific voting results were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the first 95 drill holes for the Company's ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") drilling program on the Stockwork deposit on its El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico. These new results are highlighting the high-grade mineralization beneath the floor of the 2023 PEA Open Pit in the Keel Zone and expansion of the PEA Starter Pit to the north

Drill hole ET-24-568 cut 16.0 metres grading 875.6 g/t silver equivalent or 11.67 g/t gold equivalent from 155.0 to 171.0 metres, consisting of 409.9 g/t silver and 6.21 g/t gold and INCLUDING 1.0 metres grading 12,851.5 g/t silver equivalent or 171.35 g/t gold equivalent from 161.0 to 162.0 metres consisting of 6,034.0 g/t silver and 90.90 g/t gold and in the Keel Zone (Figures 1 & 2). The hole passed through the El Tigre vein located some 15m beneath the floor of the PEA Open Pit and is referred to as the Keel Zone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) is pleased to report that the Yaramoko Mine located in Burkina Faso reached the one-million-ounce gold pour milestone on May 19, 2024. Yaramoko started production on May 16, 2016 and Fortuna acquired the mine on July 2, 2021 (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 2, 2021 ).

As of December 31, 2023, Yaramoko has a remaining mine life of two years with Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.9 Mt at a grade of 7.90 g/t Au and containing 219 koz Au, in addition to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 0.5 Mt at a grade of 2.87 g/t Au and containing 43 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 0.16 Mt at a grade of 3.52 g/t Au and containing 18 koz Au (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 15, 2024, " Fortuna reports updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources "). The mine's exploration budget for 2024 is US$6.1 million, which includes 41,450 meters of drilling (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the 2024 Exploration Drill Program has started at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project. Three drill rigs have been mobilized and are testing exploration targets at Moose Vein, Chance Vein and the North Star Deposit step out. Objectives of the initial targets include testing for new discoveries and following up from high-grade silver mineralization encountered in the 2023 drilling program.

Drill meterage in the 2024 drill program will be split approximately evenly between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property, with an overall project split of one third each to the Homestake Silver deposit, to the Wolf deposit area and to project wide exploration targets with discovery potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Planned Retirement of CXO

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") announces the planned retirement of Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer (" CXO "), Dr. Peter Megaw, effective May 21, 2024. Peter has been an integral part of MAG Silver's success, applying over 45 years of relevant experience to our silver and gold exploration efforts, with the past ten years dedicated to serving as MAG's CXO.

Peter's retirement marks the culmination of over 20 years of dedicated service to MAG. Under his leadership, Juanicipio, one of the world's leading silver deposits, was discovered, financed, developed and is now in operation. Beyond the discovery of Juanicipio, as Co-Founder, Peter played an integral role in the development of the Company including its IPO, seven years of service on the Board, its acquisition of strategic exploration properties in prolific jurisdictions and its growth into the substantial silver producer it is today. Peter will continue as a consultant to the Company following his retirement from executive duties at MAG.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×