Immix Biopharma Announces Closing of Upsized $100 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Financing includes leading U.S. biotechnology institutional investors and mutual funds –

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio", "Company", "We" or "Us" or "IMMX"), a global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered offering of 19,117,646 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.10 per share, and to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 490,196 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.09 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The net proceeds to Immix from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $93.7 million.

The financing includes leading U.S. biotechnology institutional investors and mutual funds.

Morgan Stanley acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets and Mizuho acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities in the registered offering were offered and sold pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269100), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 3, 2023, and declared effective on January 11, 2023. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the registered offering was filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by phone: 1-866-718-1649 or by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that's supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a "digital filter" that is designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains.  NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a registrational design.  NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

Contacts
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact
Gabriel Morris, CFO
irteam@immixbio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Immix BiopharmaIMMXNCM:IMMXBiotech Investing
IMMX
