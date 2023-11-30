Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

iMetal Resources Engages the Services of Global One Media

iMetal Resources Engages the Services of Global One Media

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with a recently announced gold discovery on their Gowganda West property bordering the Juby Deposit in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage its social media channels, including the distribution of interviews, company news, and other similar services

Commenting on the Global One Media engagement, Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media said, "With the vast majority of young adults turning to social media for investment advice, we are thrilled to be able to introduce and enhance iMetal Resources' exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who typically consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify or Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to them and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help iMetal Resources develop a dynamic online following across all their social media channels.

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging their ‘Stocks To Watch' global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811356/imetal-resources-engages-the-services-of-global-one-media

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Fondaway Canyon Project Claim Area by 50%

Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Fondaway Canyon Project Claim Area by 50%

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of the Fondaway Canyon project, its flagship advanced exploration stage gold property, by 50% through staking.

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon Gold Project – Claim Boundary Map (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has staked an additional 75 claims, for 600 hectares (1,480 acres), bringing the total claim group to 246 claims, for 1,785 hectares (4,412 acres). The extended claim package now spans 7 kms (4.5 miles) East-West and 3 kms (2 miles) North-South (Fig. 1).

The expanded claim boundary provides Getchell:

  1. Sole control of the entire Fondaway Canyon gold corridor and mineralizing system;
  2. Room to significantly expand the mineral resource and conceptual open pits; and
  3. Ample area to support the infrastructure required for future potential development.
Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project located in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world-class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ), which highlighted:

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well-positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Amendment

Further to the Company's announcement dated November 27, 2023 , the warrant terms of the non-brokered private placement supplemental offering (the " Financing ") have been revised while all other terms remain unchanged.

The Financing will consist of up to 1,500,000 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 .  Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used to conduct exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and general working capital.  In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees.

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.  The securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH), (OTCQB: GGLDF), and (FWB: GGA1). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Financing, the terms of the Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Financing, and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/30/c0007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0083

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") plans to undertake a debenture (the " Debentures ") financing to raise a minimum of $2,500,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000 (the " Debenture Financing ").

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Debentures will mature three (3) years from the date of grant (the " Maturity Date ") and will bear interest at 11% per annum, non-compounding. In addition to the interest on the Debentures, lenders will receive that number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") which is equal to the aggregate purchase price paid by the lender (the principal amount of the Debenture purchased) divided by $0.10 . Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the closing of the Debenture Financing. Fifty percent of each lender's Warrants will vest on closing of the Debenture Financing and the remaining fifty percent will vest 14 months following closing. Unvested Warrants will be cancelled in the event that the Company prepays the Debentures in full prior to vesting.

Getchell will use the proceeds of the Debenture Financing to pay the final US$1.6 million payment to Canagold Resources Ltd. to complete the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, under the terms of the option agreement with Canagold Resources Ltd. The balance of the Debenture Financing will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

The Company may, at any time after the date which is 6 months following the issuance date of the Debentures, at the Company's option, prepay in cash the then outstanding principal amount of the Debentures and any accrued interest, in whole or in part.

The Debentures contains covenants that if the Company intends to dispose of or enter into an option to sell all or a portion of its interest in the Fondaway Canyon gold project, the cash proceeds received by Getchell will be used to prepay the Debentures. If the cash proceeds received by Getchell in connection with such transaction are insufficient to fully retire the Debentures, the debenture holders will be entitled to vote on such transaction.

In the event of default (i) the Debentures will be immediately due and payable, including accrued interest, and (ii) the Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 60% per annum, applicable retroactively to the principle and any unpaid interest due.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing

The Company further announces a supplemental offering of a non-brokered private placement (the " Financing ") to individuals wanting to invest but unable to participate in the Debenture Financing. The Financing will consist of up to 1,500,000 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 .

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used to conduct exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and general working capital. In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees.

Closing of the Financing and the Debenture Financing are subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Debenture Financing and Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Corporate Update

Further to the Notice of Annual General Meeting regarding the Company's annual general meeting to be held on December 8, 2023 , the Company will now hold an Annual General and Special Meeting on December 22, 2023 at 1PM (PST). Amended proxy materials will be available to shareholders of the Company in due course. The amended proxy materials will be accessible online at the Company's website at https://www.getchellgold.com and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/27/c6645.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nexus Gold and Belgravia Hartford Jointly Announce Revised Debt Settlement Transaction

Nexus Gold and Belgravia Hartford Jointly Announce Revised Debt Settlement Transaction

Nexus Gold CORP. (TSXV: NXS) (OTCQB: NXXGF) (FSE: N6E) (the "Nexus Gold") and BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford") (collectively, the "Parties") are pleased to jointly announce that the Parties have entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Revised Agreement"). Under the Revised Agreement, Nexus Gold will issue a total of 3,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share in satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness owing to Belgravia Hartford totalling $180,000. The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to Nexus Gold for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest. The common shares issuable pursuant to the Revised Agreement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Transition: COO Antonios Maragakis to Remain as Director, Kim Kirkland Appointed as New COO

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Transition: COO Antonios Maragakis to Remain as Director, Kim Kirkland Appointed as New COO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 15 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:ELMGF ) ( OTC: ELMGF), a mining company focused on gold and silver, today announces a significant change in its leadership team: Antonios Maragakis, the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Director, will be stepping down from his active role as COO due to other professional commitments but will continue to serve as a valued member of the Board of Directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

