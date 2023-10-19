Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of both a digitally-enhanced prospecting (DEP) and a data reprocessing and remodeling program at the Company's Kerrs Gold project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario. These programs were designed to generate new and more precise targets for upcoming drilling programs

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Kerrs Gold project is a highly prospective gold property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The wealth of information available has allowed us to target gold mineralization trends that we believe have a high probability for drilling success. The presence of a historical resource (7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off) indicates to us that the project has a high potential for economic quantities of gold."

The Kerrs Gold historical resources estimate was disclosed in "NI 43-101 Resource Estimation on the Kerrs Gold Deposit, Matheson, Ontario" prepared for Sheltered Oak Resources Inc. by Garth Kirkham, P. Geo of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd., and dated June 10, 2011. The Company considers the resource estimate relevant and reliable to drive further exploration by the Company as it was completed by a competent Qualified Person to the standards of the day. The resource estimation methods and parameters were as follows:

• Forty-one drill holes were utilized to interpolate the KBX Zone.

• Composite length of 2 m was chosen and composites were weighted by length.

• Sectional interpretations were wire-framed to create 3-D solids of the zones.

• Zones were coded to the composites, and the block model, to constrain the modeling process.

• Composites for the mineralized zone were used to interpolate into the blocks for each zone.

• Ordinary kriging was used as the interpolator.

• Relative elevation modeling was used to guide the ellipse orientation that accounts for the variation in dip due to the synclinal structure.

• A minimum of two composites were used for each block and a maximum of two composites were used per drill hole; a maximum of 12 composites were used per hole.

• A cutting factor was applied for gold with outlier composites limited to 10 g/t Au based on cumulative frequency plots. A zero-cut-off grade was used for the manual polygonal method.

• Minesight™ Software was used to perform the block modeling and estimations.

The Kerrs historic estimate is an inferred resource as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The Company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates, though there was further drilling completed after the historic estimate was released. The Company will need to review the historical drilling and analyses and will need to twin a number of the historic holes to bring the historic estimate current. The Company's Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource. iMetal is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Kerrs Gold Project DEP Survey

The DEP was completed by Waring Minerals Inc. UAV LiDAR was flown in order to locate outcrops on the property for the purposes of sampling and mapping. The DEP results will be combined with previous IP, VTEM, and drilling results to guide the next stage of exploration which will include follow-up drilling programs. Surface samples have been reviewed by company geologists and select samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury for analysis.

The Company performed an internal audit of all historical data for Kerrs and subsequently created a new interpretation of the gold-hosting zones to generate new drill targets. The re-interpretation discovered several areas indicating up-dip potential from the historic resource zones. There are also previously untested geophysical anomalies that represent possible parallel structures to the known mineralized zones. In addition, the Company believes previously identified basal till anomalies have never been properly explained by the existing discoveries.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 2 - Plan Map of Kerrs Gold Project with Drill Targets based on New Modeling

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on

their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794417/imetal-resources-completes-digitally-enhanced-prospecting-and-new-interpretation-at-the-kerrs-gold-project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo ‘Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp., ("Power One"). Power One is a reporting issuer, formed by Marvel via a Plan of Arrangement in 2021 through the spin-out of Marvel's Wicheeda North and Serpent River properties. Power One has applied for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

Power One has received general comments from the TSXV requesting certain updates to its draft Listing Application. It has obtained auditor reviews of its interim financial statements, has raised sufficient funds to undertake an initial work program on the Serpent River property, has reserved trading symbol " PWRO ", and generally stands ready to list on the TSXV once the Listing Application has been accepted. Please see SEDAR, for Power One's most recent financial statements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Engages Hybrid Financial and Provides Financing Update

Silver North Engages Hybrid Financial and Provides Financing Update

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (" Hybrid ") to provide marketing services to the Company.  The Company also announces that it plans to close the first tranche of its previously announced financing on Thursday, October 19, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that high-grade gold mineralization has been cut in four of the first eight holes ever drilled at the 5300 ha Los Pavitos Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

The holes targeted the Hedionda mine zone along the Santa Cruz structure (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to determine the overall nature, geometry and lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization around this small historic working. Mineralization consisting of foliation-parallel sulphides surrounded by silicification was cut in several holes (Figure 3). The best hole, LP-SC-23-02, intersected 6.65 meters (core length) reporting 10.2 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver, within a wider interval of 11.93 meters (core length) averaging 5.77 g/t gold and 28.7 g/t silver. Drilling to date represents about 850 m out of a 2000-2500 m budget and drilling has already shifted to the parallel Santa Cruz Southeast structure roughly 300 m southeast. Assays are pending for the first holes there.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a lithium focused exploration program at the 100% owned Troilus East property, located in Eeyou-Istchee Baie James, Québec. The past exploration program completed at Troilus did not take lithium into consideration but it succeeded in identifying lithium anomalies. The new work program will target these areas for pegmatite prospecting.

The Troilus property was initially explored in 2020 for gold and copper, however, upon review of the database and results obtained from the program, five high priority target areas were identified for Lithium potential. More importantly, all five targets follow a northeast alignment along the south-eastern flank of the Parker granite intrusion over a strike length of about 20 kilometres. Further, the targets generated from the historical results are based on a collection of samples that carried lithium values up to 248 ppm.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 2 expansion.

Phase 2 Expansion Updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Date

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver,  is pleased to announce the date for its upcoming Special Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023 and has a Record Date for Notice of Meeting, Record Date for Voting and Beneficial Ownership Determination Date of November 6, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NiCAN Commences Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – September 2023

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report to 30 September 2023

AGM Investor Update

Related News

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Commences Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – September 2023

technology investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report to 30 September 2023

technology investing

AGM Investor Update

Lithium Investing

Public Offer To Close Early - $3.5 Million Raised

Lithium Investing

Quebec Exploration Update

Uranium Investing

Options Prospectus

×