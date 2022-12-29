American Pacific Mining Announces Joint Venture Contribution to Palmer Copper-Zinc Project in Alaska

Precious MetalsInvesting News

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

  1. Re-elected the incumbent four directors for the ensuingyear as follows:

Director

Votes For

%

Satvir S. Dhillon

7,384,967

99.19%

Scott Davis

7,384,967

99.19%

Tim Henneberry

7,384,967

99.19%

Robert Coltura

7,440,967

99.95%

  1. Appointed Davidson & Company, LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
  2. Approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan as required under amended TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.
  3. Approved the Company's new Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit plan as required under amended TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.

Details of the matters approved at the meeting are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated November 07, 2022 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an advanced exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733532/iMetal-Resources-Announces-Results-of-Its-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey included a total of 20 separate drone flights over two days

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has been limited, especially on iMetal's ground. While performing the drone survey, preliminary identification and sampling of outcrops was also performed, and quartz veins were observed in numerous locations. Initial interpretation of the drone magnetics appears to confirm the largely North-South trending geologic fabric in the area. Final interpretation as well as results from mapping and grab samples will be used to plan future exploration programs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Zelligan, Vice President Exploration effective immediately. Mr. Zelligan will be responsible for leading the exploration and development of all the Company's projects within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Mr. Zelligan, a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of Ontario, has extensive experience in Ontario across his 14-year career to date: from underground in the Timmins camp to running exploration programs in the Northern Abitibi. His experience as a resource estimator, in addition to planning and managing drill programs, has given him a unique insight into project evaluation, development, and resource growth potential, a skill set pivotal to iMetal's growth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Commences Drone Magnetics on its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has consisted of limited mapping, rock sampling and trenching according to Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Assessment Database. This work was concentrated in two areas: on the eastern side of Shining Tree Lake, which is largely underlain by Huronian Gowganda metasediments; and south of the lake, which is largely underlain by Archean mafic volcanics. While assay results were not included with the assessment filings, programs in the east and the south ran for multiple years. Exploration targets were copper and base metals in the east and gold silver and cobalt with copper in the south.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Completes Drilling at Gowganda West For Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Inc

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. The objective of the 2022 program was to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. Identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends were also tested as part of this drilling program. Core logging and sampling continues, and initial samples have begun to be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying. The first batches of assay results are expected before year end.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") to expand the scope of the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares. The Kerrs Gold Deposit located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, now comprises mineral claims with a total area of 802 hectares

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-032 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized interval averaging 1.32 g/t Au over 338.0 m
  • Hole V-22-015 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 170.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.65 g/t Au over 442.0 m in 182 m step-back across system width
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 17 of 32 holes (7,232 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 gt Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 gt Au over 338.0 m (Tables 1 and 2). The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 gt Au across 532.7 m, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 m from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m @ 1.52 gt Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.5 gt Au

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Trading resumes in:

Company: RooGold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated December 20, 2022 (the "LOI") setting out the terms of a proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Generation Resources Inc. ("NextGen"), an arm's length company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The LOI provides that it will, prior to closing of the transaction, be superseded and replaced with a binding purchase agreement to be agreed to between the Company and NextGen

NextGen, a privately held Canadian exploration company, provides RooGold's shareholders with an excellent opportunity to enter into the battery metals space through its vast portfolio of exploration-stage properties in Liberia targeting lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, along with additional prospectivity for gold, copper and zinc. NextGen currently holds three mineral reconnaissance licenses in Liberia totaling 1,566 sq km, and is on the verge of obtaining four additional reconnaissance licenses that will add 760 sq km to its overall property package.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has entered into an agreement to amend the non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper, pursuant to which the parties have extended the outside date to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction from December 20, 2022 until January 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Advance United Reports 4.6% High-Grade Copper and Critical Metals at Buck Lake Property, Sault-Ste Marie Area, Ontario

Advance United Reports 4.6% High-Grade Copper and Critical Metals at Buck Lake Property, Sault-Ste Marie Area, Ontario

Highlights

  • 2022 work program identifies half kilometer mineralized Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) zone anomaly with assay results testing up to 4.89% copper including other critical metal assets.
  • 10 of 15 drill hole results currently reported including drill hole BL-22-06, intersecting 4.59% copper, high grade copper over 3.2 meters in a 11.75 meter zone averaging 1.51% copper and containing notable zinc, gold, and silver values.
  • Additional assay results from the 5 remaining drill holes are expected to be reported by the Company in Q1 2023.

Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for 10 of 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Buck Lake Property in Sault-Ste Marie, Ontario with additional results expected to be reported in early 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Is Set to Drill Its Gold Chain Project in Early 2023

Gold79 Is Set to Drill Its Gold Chain Project in Early 2023

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is ready to execute a 1,100 meter drill program at its Gold Chain Project, in Arizona in early 2023. The Company has secured a drill contractor and completed site preparation to commence drilling in early 2023. The drill program will focus on following up the high-grade sampling results from Sheep Trail and demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein system to the southwest.

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "Our recent financing, the option agreement with Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and sale of non-core assets have strengthened the Company's balance sheet and allows Gold79 to undertake this 1,100-meter drill program at the Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona. While we view demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein as a logical step towards developing a resource, I believe that following up on high-grade sampling results at Sheep Trail, approximately 2 kilometers away from our 2021 high-grade drill results in the Banner area, could go a long way toward demonstrating the higher-grade nature and overall scale of the Gold Chain project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E25 HPMSM Project Update

Due Diligence Completed for Gullwing-Tot Lakes Acquisition

South Star Battery Metals Announces Construction and Development Update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2023

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Gold Investing

Golden Opportunity for Mining in Southern Mali

NEW! 2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023

Silver Investing

How to Invest in Silver

Uranium Investing

NEW! 2023 Uranium Investor Report

×