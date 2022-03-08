IMetal Resources, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four monthsThe Company also ...

IMR:CA