Imagine Lithium Identifies New Lithium Zones on Jackpot Property

Highlights:

  • Prospecting has identified six NEW spodumene mineralized zones that are outside the known resource envelope.
  • Expansion of the Jackpot lithium mineralization through geological mapping and surface rock sampling.
  • Sample results include 4.155% Li2O, 3.918% Li2O and 3.596% Li2O from 145 samples throughout the property.
  • The Jackpot Property consists of 297 mineral claims covering 18,800 hectares.

Imagine Lithium INC. (TSXV: ILI,OTC:ARXRF) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Imagine") is pleased to report a successful field season to expand the known lithium mineralisation on the Jackpot property.

The Jackpot lithium project is located in the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field, approximately 140 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario (Figure 1). The Jackpot property is characterized by swarms of mineralized lithium-bearing granitic pegmatite dikes distributed over at least five zones on an 18,800 ha land package (Figure 2).

The 2025 exploration program focused on property wide expansion of the known lithium mineralization on the property (Figure 2). Geological mapping and surface rock sampling was completed to follow-up soil geochemical anomalies identified by the 2024 program and additional soil sampling was completed to infill gaps in the older girds. During the 2025 field program, a total of:

  • 1,106 field mapping stations were observed;
  • 145 surface grab samples were collected for assay outside the current resource envelope;
  • 28 muscovite samples were collected for LIBS geochemical analysis;
  • 306 soil samples collected from the northern portion of the property (Jackpot West and Newkirk area); and
  • 199 soil samples collected from the SW infill grid (north of MNW area).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_73d7d455640f8a18_001.jpg

Figure 1: Jackpot property located next to Trans-Canada Highway, power, port, railroad, and workforce.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_73d7d455640f8a18_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_73d7d455640f8a18_002.jpg

Figure 2: Jackpot project target zones and diamond drillhole collar locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_73d7d455640f8a18_002full.jpg

Results of the geological mapping and sampling program yielded 34 samples that returned greater than 0.10% Li2O, with an additional 8 samples returning tantalum values anomalously higher than 100 ppm Ta in bedrock (Table 1). The highest bedrock sample returned 3.92% Li2O from 85 bedrock samples and the highest boulder sample returned 4.16% Li2O from 60 boulder samples throughout the property (Figure 3).

Table 1. Highlights of 2025 Surface Grab Samples Li2O (%)

Sample ID UTM E UTM N Li2O % Ta (ppm) K/Rb Occurrence
487615 428136 5457163 4.155 8.8 34 Boulder
487583 431656 5456574 3.918 99.7 24 Outcrop
487737 429764 5463597 3.596 130 19 Boulder
487614 432222 5460802 3.509 2.4 42 Boulder
487736 429768 5463570 3.488 292 19 Subcrop
487585 430310 5460007 3.402 28 34 Boulder
487559 432030 5459442 2.907 16 61 Boulder
487565 432120 5459630 2.734 21.5 36 Boulder
487653 426929 5456950 2.691 23.6 42 Boulder
487739 429800 5463609 2.627 65.3 18 Boulder
487564 431947 5459457 2.519 21.7 42 Boulder
487600 428840 5460019 2.476 3.4 29 Boulder
487582 431624 5456581 2.153 124 24 Outcrop
282971 431615 5457724 2.112 42.6 30 Bedrock
487740 429819 5463642 1.869 102 17 Boulder
487609 431613 5457720 1.839 66.2 31 Outcrop
487734 429788 5463582 1.735 80 17 Boulder
487587 430554 5460710 1.425 51.4 33 Boulder
487701 425971 5460170 1.322 13.8 20 Boulder
487706 432605 5460995 1.240 39.2 31 Boulder
282969 436151 5473996 1.238 44.1 29 Bedrock
487738 429814 5463617 1.234 140 19 Boulder
487595 429906 5459611 1.171 40.9 41 Boulder
487624 433069 5461440 1.115 43.4 35 Subcrop
487623 433115 5461453 1.053 15.7 38 Boulder
487704 432771 5461161 0.771 33.2 30 Boulder
487569 431667 5459386 0.360 59.2 42 Boulder
487558 432111 5459552 0.353 4.8 20 Boulder
487563 431794 5459506 0.325 280 78 Boulder
487562 432113 5459495 0.271 18.9 56 Boulder
487703 432802 5461185 0.243 9 32 Boulder
487705 432765 5460980 0.217 2 78 Boulder
487567 431989 5459614 0.180 10 68 Boulder
487639 432665 5460995 0.101 9 91 Boulder
487743 432917 5455683 0.026 205 93 Outcrop
487654 430757 5463261 0.004 147 27 Subcrop
487731 432705 5456421 0.008 121 40 Outcrop
487649 440055 5459580 0.004 118 24 Outcrop
487591 430194 5459890 0.011 112 25 Outcrop
487730 432717 5456397 0.036 109 32 Outcrop
487608 431555 5457713 0.021 101 26 Outcrop
487590 430188 5459887 0.007 100 21 Outcrop

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_ili10032025_550.jpg

Figure 3: Jackpot project surface grab sample results from the 2025 field program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/269014_ili10032025.jpg

Of the six new spodumene mineralized zones, Jackpot West and Cosgrave North have in-situ lithium pegmatite on surface (Figure 3). The Jackpot South and Newkirk Zones consist of subcrop and boulders, while the Southwest Zone and Blay Lake Zone are defined by boulders (Figure 3). The Jackpot South, Blay Lake, Jackpot West, Cosgrave North and Newkirk Zones will all be permitted for diamond drilling and bedrock stripping that will be completed in the winter and spring of 2026.

Simone Suen, President of Imagine, commented: "We have discovered lithium mineralization in new areas of the property that have previously been untested and we are currently prioritizing diamond drill targets based on a very productive summer prospecting season. Our team is very excited to commence drilling on these new targets and we are in an excellent position to build on our 3.1 Mt indicated and 5.3 Mt inferred (grading 0.85% and 0.91% Li2O, respectively) Mineral Resource on the project."

Scale (m)QA/QC Protocol

Imagine Lithium implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock and soil samples collected from the core material and soil horizons obtained on the Jackpot property. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials. High and low concentration certified lithium standards, blanks and duplicates are used to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

All collected core rock and soil samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the core shack under the supervision of a professional geologist. The sample number, depth and brief description of each sample is logged and entered to a digital database. Rock core samples were split using a diamond saw with half of the sample remaining in the core box and the other being placed in a labelled sample bag. Duplicate samples were quarter split and placed into individual sample bags.

All sample bags were put into rice bags and stored securely before being delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples are processed and crushed at the AGAT facility in Thunder Bay. Lithium was analyzed by Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish. Soil samples were placed into small brown paper bags and analyzed by 4-Acid digest with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About Imagine Lithium Inc.

Imagine is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located in the Georgia Lake area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by road from the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy 11), and is in proximity to sources of power, railroads, and ports. The Jackpot Property consists of 297 mineral claims covering 18,800 hectares. The Property contains NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resources of 3.1 Mt grading 0.85% Li2O in the Indicated category and 5.3 Mt grading 0.91% Li2O in the Inferred category, as well as a number of other known pegmatite showings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Simone Sze Man Suen," President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: +1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269014

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion to the planned diamond drill program at its flagship Davidson River project ("Davidson River" or the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill program will now aim to complete between 8,000 to 10,000 meters beginning in May 2026. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed an additional tranche ("Tranche 3") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement Offering") for gross proceeds of $503,800.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

