Illumina® Protein Prep delivers groundbreaking precision in NGS proteomics for more than 40 customers, ranging from academic institutions to large national biobanks

Illumina® Protein Prep delivers groundbreaking precision in NGS proteomics for more than 40 customers, ranging from academic institutions to large national biobanks

Following global commercial launch in September, Illumina Protein Prep's "out of the box" solution drives extraordinary accessibility to proteomics for researchers, with over 40,000 samples processed

Sydney Mass Spectrometry is the first facility in the wider Asia Pacific region to offer Illumina Protein Prep, adding to a growing list of institutions revealing biological insights with exceptional clarity at scale

Recent collaborations and projects including Genomics England and PRECISE-SG100K highlight advancements in proteomic profiling across diverse populations and research areas

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that Illumina Protein Prep is delivering the broadest coverage of the blood proteome on the market at the lowest cost per protein target for more than 40 customers across 16 sites globally. Labs of all sizes are creating powerful layers of omic data for a range of diseases that enrich datasets generated by biobank programs around the world.

"We believe in the power of proteomics to give research and clinical labs—big and small—the deepest look into the biology underwriting human health," said Steve Barnard, PhD, chief technology officer of Illumina. "Our customers are harnessing the potential to enrich genomic studies at scale with exceptional specificity, sensitivity, and precision, transforming real-world insights into impactful discoveries."

Illumina Protein Prep empowers researchers to seamlessly integrate comprehensive proteomics into large-scale genomics studies, dramatically accelerating breakthroughs across cancer and cardiometabolic and immunologic diseases. Illumina is providing the AI-driven infrastructure to fully realize this vision with DRAGEN and Illumina Connected Multiomics, delivering both secondary and tertiary analysis in one workflow.

Depending on the use case, the Illumina Protein Prep solution offers an accessible alternative or complement to mass spectrometry, allowing researchers to derive transformative insights, increasing their discovery power.

Sydney Mass Spectrometry adopts Illumina Protein Prep to expand proteomic offerings

As the first facility in the wider Asia Pacific region to offer Illumina Protein Prep, Sydney Mass Spectrometry recently completed their first real-world experiment using blood plasma samples from a clinical trial to study dietary interventions in subjects with metabolic disease. Illumina Protein Prep identified significant differences between cohorts on a grouped basis, leading researchers on a path to further validate several novel candidates.

"We believe Illumina Protein Prep is a powerful proteomics solution to fuel large-scale strategies for various proteome- and genome-matched projects for translational research," said Professor Stuart Cordwell, PhD, academic director of Sydney Mass Spectrometry, The University of Sydney. "As a lab that has historically focused on mass spectrometry, we see a robust opportunity for these technologies to serve as alternatives or complements due to Illumina Protein Prep's broad, dynamic range and large discovery panel of over 9500 proteins."

The proteomic insights were all generated using Illumina platforms and software. Next, the facility intends to benchmark existing large clinical mass spectrometry studies with Illumina Protein Prep.

Genomics England expanded study advances rare disease research

As an early-access customer, Genomics England used Illumina Protein Prep as part of a larger multiomics initiative for its 100,000 Genomes Project. Initial data revealed last month at the annual ASHG conference in Boston demonstrated a 7.5% increase in disease classification when genomics and proteomics were integrated in previously undiagnosed patients. The expanded study aims to validate the initial findings and discoveries of abundant differential proteins in specific disease categories.

"Our experience with Illumina Protein Prep continues to validate my confidence in the potential of proteomics to revolutionize our understanding of both rare and common disease," said Professor Matthew Brown, chief scientific officer of Genomics England. "Data from this study and others like it will create a ripple effect for large-scale studies around the world—every new layer of omic insights increases the quality and depth of the pathways we can uncover, from genetic variants to protein expression to drug discovery." 

Proteomics is key to decoding disease across diverse datasets

Biobanks are increasingly focused on understanding molecular mechanisms of disease in historically underrepresented populations. Now, proteomics is creating the vital bridge between population-specific genetic variants and their affected proteins.

Singapore's PRECISE-SG100K study is using Illumina Protein Prep to run 10,000 plasma samples to expand upon its previous proteomic profiling project, with a goal to develop a standardized dataset that can be used to interrogate potential therapeutic targets.

"We established this program with the intent to reach a deeper understanding of how diseases develop and discover better treatments in Asian populations," said Professor John Chambers, PhD, chief scientific officer of PRECISE and lead PI of SG100K. "Building on our collaboration with Illumina, we are looking forward to making our dataset even more impactful for researchers seeking representative multiomic markers for precision medicine."

Additional proteomics news from Illumina

Illumina showcased Illumina Protein Prep and Illumina Connected Multiomics this week at the Human Proteome Organization World Congress. Presentations will be available to view on demand here after the conference. For more on Illumina's multiomics solutions, follow this link.

In June, Illumina announced a definitive agreement with Standard BioTools (NASDAQ: LAB) under which Illumina will acquire SomaLogic. Until the transaction closes, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory clearance, Illumina and SomaLogic will continue to operate as separate and independent entities.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services, including modifying and scaling manufacturing operations, and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations; and (iv) our ability to obtain any required regulatory clearances to close our acquisition of SomaLogic, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:
 Illumina Investor Relations
 858-291-6421
 IR@illumina.com

Media:
 Christine Douglass
 PR@illumina.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-protein-prep-delivers-groundbreaking-precision-in-ngs-proteomics-for-more-than-40-customers-ranging-from-academic-institutions-to-large-national-biobanks-302610407.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IlluminaILMNNASDAQ:ILMN
ILMN
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS ™ into all reagents for its NextSeq ™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. "We are excited... Keep Reading...
Illumina Board of Directors approves spin-off of GRAIL; declares spin-off dividend of GRAIL shares

Illumina Board of Directors approves spin-off of GRAIL; declares spin-off dividend of GRAIL shares

"When-issued" trading expected to begin on or about June 12, 2024 Record date for distribution of GRAIL shares will be June 13, 2024 Distribution date for GRAIL shares anticipated to be June 24, 2024 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the... Keep Reading...
Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer

Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer

Cunningham previously served as CCO for Exact Sciences and brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership across healthcare tech, life sciences, and pharma - Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the appointment of... Keep Reading...
Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO

Studies presented represent key focus areas, including building evidence for clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling; overcoming market access barriers, and progressing the whole-genome approach for MRD Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Lithium Investing

Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

resource investing

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analysts Say

Cleantech Investing

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland