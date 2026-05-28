Illumina and SPT Labtech unveil fireflyGO, enabling faster, simpler targeted oncology research

Illumina and SPT Labtech unveil fireflyGO, enabling faster, simpler targeted oncology research

Automating library prep reduces hands-on time for customers using Pillar Biosciences oncoReveal® targeted oncology research panels

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and SPT Labtech today introduced the fireflyGO automation platform, a new benchtop liquid handling and library preparation solution that brings automation, speed, and simplicity to targeted oncology research. Integrated with the MiSeq™ i100 Series, fireflyGO helps laboratories streamline workflows, expand application flexibility, and unlock genomic insights with greater efficiency. By making next-generation sequencing (NGS) more accessible, scalable, and easier to adopt, Illumina continues to accelerate the shift toward genomics in cancer testing and as a standard of care in oncology.

"Illumina is delivering end-to-end workflow solutions that help customers across the healthcare and research ecosystem make genomic testing more efficient and accessible," said Sandy Ottensmann, vice president and general manager of Global Clinical Solutions. "The fireflyGO platform paired with Illumina MiSeq i100 sequencers and Pillar Biosciences targeted panel assays advances research and serves as a catalyst for broadening genomic testing in cancer, driving shorter turnaround times leading to fast results."

Simplified automation for targeted oncology workflows

The fireflyGO platform automates library preparation and liquid handling as part of a streamlined workflow for sequencing and analysis on the MiSeq i100 Series. The workflow reduces manual touchpoints, providing higher reproducibility and reliability while reducing laboratory staffing needs. This solution also enables automation capabilities for a growing menu of NGS panels developed by Pillar Biosciences, supporting Illumina's targeted oncology research portfolio.

"Simplifying oncology workflows improves research and access to testing with the goal of delivering treatment faster. Our collaboration with Illumina reflects a shared focus on enabling efficient and accessible genomics workflows," said Rob Walton, chief executive officer at SPT Labtech. "By combining SPT Labtech's expertise in automation with Illumina's global strength in sequencing, we are positioned to help labs adopt genomics workflows."

Expanding Illumina's oncology research portfolio

Illumina is also expanding its Pillar Biosciences oncoReveal® targeted research portfolio with panels and workflows focused on solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and lymphoid conditions to enable rapid and simplified results:

  • The oncoReveal® Nexus 21 Gene Panel offers rapid solid tumor and hematological malignancy sequencing for multiple cancer types including NSCLC, endometrial, AML, B-Cell Lymphoma and MPN.
  • The oncoReveal® Lymphoid Panel is an 84 gene DNA panel spanning high-value B-cell, T-cell, and lymphoblastic markers including full coverage of BTK to help genomically characterize lymphoid malignancies including CLL/SLL, WM/LPL, FL, MCL, DLBCL/LBCL, HCL, and multiple T-cell entities.

These oncoReveal panels are currently available to customers worldwide.

Expanding access to NGS in oncology clinical research

The fireflyGO automation liquid handler, together with Illumina sequencing platforms and partner-developed content like Pillar oncoReveal panels, reinforces Illumina's mission to improve human health by unlocking the power of the genome.

To see and learn more about the fireflyGO platform with the MiSeq i100 and Pillar oncoReveal panels, visit the Illumina booth, #33106, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 29 through June 2.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services;  (ii) our and our partners' ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for genomics-related products and services; and (iii) the challenges associated with multiparty collaborations, including our reliance on the performance of such partners,  together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on XFacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:
Illumina Investor Relations
858-291-6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Christine Douglass
PR@illumina.com

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SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

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