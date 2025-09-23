Illumina advances personalized cancer care with new pharma development partnerships

Illumina and pharma partners will develop companion diagnostics for historically important KRAS biomarker
Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) will partner with multiple global pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) enabled on the TruSight™ Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive genomic profiling test. The continued expansion of tumor-agnostic CDx claims underscores Illumina's commitment to advance access for patients to precision oncology care by generating standardized, globally distributable tests. The new companion diagnostic partnerships will focus on KRAS alterations, which are known to cause uncontrolled cell growth, leading to cancer.
"Developing companion diagnostic claims for the historically important KRAS biomarker will enable broader identification of patients who may benefit from targeted therapies, regardless of tumor origin," said Traci Pawlowski , vice president and head of Clinical Solutions at Illumina. "This marks a critical step forward as we build our clinical offerings to support clinicians and pharmaceutical partners in delivering more personalized, effective, and broadly accessible precision cancer care."
Genomic profiling with CDx helps match patients to precision therapies
CDx built on TSO Comprehensive help clinicians match patients with approved targeted therapies based on the genetic mutations underlying their cancer. TSO Comprehensive does this by generating a molecular tumor profile that can identify the genetic mutations driving cancer growth. To target those underlying mutations, clinicians use the CDx to confirm whether a patient is a candidate for a targeted therapy or clinical trial.
KRAS is one of the most commonly mutated oncogenes in cancer, driving tumor proliferation, survival, and progression. Given its prominence in cellular transformation, previous research has demonstrated that identifying KRAS variants is critical for proper therapy selection and improving patient outcomes. 1,2
Genomics paves the way in precision oncology
Recent advances using genomics to detect KRAS variants have been successfully demonstrated across cancer types despite historical challenges in targeting KRAS . This includes traditionally difficult-to-treat diseases like pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, leading to opportunities for improved prognostication and treatment decisions. 1,2 Genomics insights into KRAS both enhance our understanding of KRAS -driven tumor biology and pave the way for more personalized therapeutic strategies.
" KRAS mutations are common across cancer types but have historically been difficult to address," said Kashif Firozvi , MD, Maryland Oncology Hematology. "The field is evolving rapidly, with new therapies better suited to patients with mutations in this once 'undruggable' gene. As the treatment landscape expands, including drugs that target the KRAS pathway, knowing a patient's KRAS status becomes essential to guiding effective treatment protocols and improving outcomes."
Illumina maintains a growing pipeline of CDx claims under development through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, which will continue to support groundbreaking targeted therapies and immunotherapies to make a difference in the lives of patients with cancer.
