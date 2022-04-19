Trading resumes in: Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS All Issues: Yes Resumption: 12:45 PM ET IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on ...

