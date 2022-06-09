Pharmaceutical Investing News

Company: lobe sciences ltd.

CSE Symbol: LOBE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 06/10/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Lobe SciencesCSE:LOBEPharmaceutical Investing
LOBE:CNX
Lobe Sciences Ltd Announces Change in Record Date of Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's June 6, 2022, news release, the record date for the six for one consolidation has been adjusted to June 10, 2022.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has published a bulletin confirming that trading will remain halted June 9, 2022, and resume trading on a consolidated basis on Friday, June 10.

Lobe Sciences Announces Share Consolidation

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has authorized the implementation of a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Share for every six (6) pre-Consolidation Shares, which will become effective on June 9, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Neither the Company's name, nor its trading symbols, will change as a result of the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 229,383,983 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, there will be approximately 38,230,000 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any fraction of a Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares. The Shares will trade on a post-Consolidation basis under the new CUSIP #53946V206 and ISIN #CA53946V2066. The Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on the Effective Date.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 27th

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), based in Canada, a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines today announced that Philip Young, CEO, will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on April 27 th 2022.

DATE: April 27 th , 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 28, 29 and May 2

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Lobe Sciences Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for Its Combination Therapy for mTBI and PTSD

"Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder"

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its patent-pending therapeutic regimen that has been designed for treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Lobe Sciences Ltd.

lobe sciences ltd. (the "Issuer") has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every six (6) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding common shares of the Issuer will be reduced to approximately 38,230,000 common shares.

Pfizer Completes Acquisition of ReViral

  • Acquisition expands Pfizer's anti-infective pipeline and reinforces commitment to developing both medicines and vaccines to help combat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of ReViral, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

ReViral brings to Pfizer a portfolio of promising therapeutic candidates, including sisunatovir, an orally administered inhibitor designed to block fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell. Sisunatovir has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It significantly reduced viral load in a phase 2 RSV human challenge study in healthy adults and is currently in phase 2 clinical development in infants. The development program for sisunatovir is expected to continue in both adult and pediatric populations. A second program is focused on the inhibition of RSV replication targeting the viral N protein. The lead candidate in this program is currently in phase 1 clinical development.

Merck to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, and Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat at the live 2022 Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The conversation will take place Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3:20pm PT // 6:20pm ET. Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen at https://kvgo.com/gs/merck-and-company-inc-june-2022 .

Merck and Ridgeback Announce New Data For Investigational LAGEVRIO From Phase 3 MOVe-OUT Study

Based on Prespecified Exploratory Endpoints, a Lower Proportion of Participants Treated With LAGEVRIO Had an Acute Care Visit Compared to Those Who Received Placebo

Based on a Post Hoc Analysis, Fewer Required Respiratory Interventions (Including Invasive Mechanical Ventilation)

Merck to Hold Investor Event to Highlight Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline

More than 80 potential oncology approvals expected through 2028 from Merck's leading oncology portfolio and diverse pipeline

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will provide a detailed overview of the company's oncology portfolio and pipeline at an investor event today at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago at 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET. At this year's ASCO, data for Merck's oncology portfolio and pipeline will be presented from nearly 120 abstracts in more than 25 cancer types.

Pfizer to Invest $120 Million to Produce COVID-19 Oral Treatment in the U.S.

  • Expansion will create more than 250 additional high-skilled manufacturing jobs at Pfizer's Kalamazoo site

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that it will further strengthen its commitment to United States manufacturing with a $120 million investment at its Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility, enabling U.S.-based production in support of its COVID-19 oral treatment, PAXLOVID TM (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets). The investment will expand the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and registered starting materials (RSMs) used in the manufacture of nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease (M pro ) inhibitor originating in Pfizer's laboratories, which will create more than 250 additional high-skilled jobs at Pfizer's Kalamazoo site. This investment is another major step in Pfizer's effort to bring more key biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., increasing Pfizer's capability to produce and supply treatments and medicines for patients in the U.S. and around the world.

"Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S. This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership."

