Graphene Investing News

Trading resumes in:

Company: HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

CSE Symbol: HG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c7062.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

HydroGraph Clean PowerCSE:HGGraphene Investing
HG:CC
HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. "HydroGraph" (CSE: HG) is pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving its operational goals with the appointment of Mr. Stuart Jara, a highly accomplished leader with proven track record in both the capital markets and in the hydrogenhydrocarbon gas industry as Interim Chief Executive Officer. HydroGraph is also pleased to announce that Kjirstin Breure has been promoted to President of HydroGraph and is appointed to the Board of Directors.

As both an engineer and MBA, Mr. Jara is a talented executive with extensive experience in the international clean energy, clean technology, industrial and chemical sectors and is known for his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and building teams that drive results. Mr. Jara has led a wide array of organizations in these sectors from mid-market, private-equity-owned entities to multinational enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Jara was CEO of US-based Transform Materials, a company that has technology to convert methane into clean hydrogen and clean chemicals. Prior to Transform, Mr. Jara spent 12 years in Private Equity where he led over a dozen companies, driving significant revenue growth and successful exits. Mr. Jara also co-founded TransCryogen, a liquified natural gas and compressed natural gas company, which was sold to a US Alternative energy company. Mr. Jara's experience and relationships in the US and other international markets will be extremely valuable to HydroGraph as the company ramps up commercial operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2, 2021, under the trading symbol “HG”.

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Becomes First Company in Americas To Receive Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® Certification

HydroGraph Becomes First Company in Americas To Receive Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® Certification

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced that it has received The Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer ® certification. This certification is the only credential that includes independent 3 rd party in-person inspections of graphene production facilities, verification of production methods and volumes, and quality control processes based on the Graphene Classification Framework (GCF). HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

"We are thrilled to now be certified by The Graphene Council, validating what we already know," said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. "The HydroGraph patented process is unique in that it achieves 99.8% pure graphene in identical batches at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Ready for Graphene Production at Newly Completed Plant

HydroGraph Ready for Graphene Production at Newly Completed Plant

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced that it has opened its 13,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Manhattan, KS for production of its graphene.

The company's patented Hyperion detonation process achieves the highest quality graphene at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Inc. to Present Super-Material Graphene at Advanced Materials Show

HydroGraph Inc. to Present Super-Material Graphene at Advanced Materials Show

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced today that they will be presenting its innovative graphene product at the upcoming Advanced Materials Show and co-located Graphene Council Commercialization Conference. The shows will take place in Birmingham, UK from Tuesday, June 28-Thursday, June 30. HydroGraph will be featured at Advanced Materials at stand 18-101. Dr. Ranjith Divigalpitiya, HydroGraph chief science officer will lead a roundtable discussion on, "Understanding the Environmental Impact of Graphene-Related Materials."

"We are very excited for the opportunity at AMS to showcase our patented technology, the Hyperion detonation system, which is a more environmentally friendly process to manufacture high-quality graphene at scale," said Divigalpitiya. "HydroGraph's graphene wins for customers on price and performance; with technology that is superior to conventional graphene production in that it costs less and is better for the environment. We are looking forward to speaking with potential customers and industry insiders at the Advanced Materials Show about the power of innovative nanoengineered materials."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President R&D, Physics

HydroGraph Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President R&D, Physics

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Sorensen as Vice President R&D, Physics.

Sorensen is The Cortelyou-Rust university distinguished professor of physics and a distinguished teaching scholar at Kansas State University. As part of his research at Kansas State to develop and patent carbon soot aerosol gels, he discovered an explosion process producing high-quality, low-cost graphene for which he was awarded the U.S. patent for in 2016. Seeing the opportunity to commercialize graphene and other super-materials through a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly process, HydroGraph exclusively licensed the patented explosion technology through K-State Innovation Partners .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investing in Graphene Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century. Investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries.

Grand View Research is forecasting that the graphene market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 43.2 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1.68 billion by 2028. The firm says that revenue for electronic applications of graphene will be a major contributor to that growth.

For its part, IDTechEx Research expects industries such as energy storage and composites to make up most of the graphene market, comprising 25 percent and 40 percent of the sector by 2027, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko and Critical Elements Announce Amendment to the Bourier Lithium Option Agreement

Lomiko and Critical Elements Announce Amendment to the Bourier Lithium Option Agreement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or " Lomiko ") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V: CRE) (US OTCQX: CRECF) (FSE: F12) (" Critical Elements " or " CELC ") are pleased to announce the following amendment to the Bourier Lithium Option Agreement. The Bourier lithium project consists of 203 claims for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km 2 ) in a region of Quebec that boasts other lithium deposits and known lithium mineralization.

Lomiko's CEO and Director Belinda Labatte stated: "We are pleased to work with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation team on an amendment of the Option Agreement so we can move forward in 2022 with a thoughtful and focused exploration campaign in a highly prospective lithium district. We are now reviewing the findings from the 2021 exploration program conducted with GoldSpot AI and CELC as we plan our next steps for the spring exploration field program. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five new sectors of pegmatites, highlighting the potential of the Bourier project. GoldSpot's AI analysis revealed considerable lithium potential on the property. During this program, a total of 15 high to moderate prospective lithium targets were identified."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×