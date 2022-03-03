International Game Technology PLC today announced, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, March 3, 2022 . IGT's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 . A copy of IGT's 2021 Annual ...

GAMING00