International Game Technology PLC today announced, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, March 3, 2022 . IGT's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 . A copy of IGT's 2021 Annual ...

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, March 3, 2022 . IGT's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 . A copy of IGT's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.IGT.com and is accessible at www.sec.gov .

IGT will provide to all holders of its securities a hard copy of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request through its website or in writing to International Game Technology PLC, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor, London W1H 5BT.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Tribe Gaming and MOVE Network unveil limited edition NFT collaboration

- Tribe Gaming, the leading mobile gaming content collective and esports organization, has unveiled its latest NFT drop in collaboration with partner Move Network.

Tribe Gaming, in collaboration with MOVE Network, has released a series of limited edition NFTs for auction. The NFTs will each unlock unique and bespoke perks, experiences, and opportunities within the Tribe universe for the holder. Tribe will be donating all of their proceeds to the Quest to Conquer Cancer fundraising initiative.

G FUEL Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with iconic content creator Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. One of the biggest names in gaming and one of the biggest names in energy drinks are playing duos!

Asetek SimSports Now Shipping Invicta Sim Racing Pedals

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced it has started to ship its highly-acclaimed Invicta™ pedals. Now sim racers, and real racecar drivers training on sim rigs, can experience the game-changing Invicta™ Pedal Set along with custom-made RaceHub™  software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration.

The premium performance Invicta™ pedals provide sim racers with a true racecar feel. The growing list of reviews by some of the best known and influential reviewers and sim racers who have been lucky enough to try the pedals for themselves can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/reviews/ .

Turnt Gaming's "Engage to Earn" Fighting Game Draws $4.3M in Funding from Polygon Studios, Shima Capital and Other Top Blockchain Focused VC Funds

Turnt Gaming a developer of interactive NFT-based entertainment products and media, today announced it has secured $4.3M in funding from Polygon's gamingNFT arm, Polygon Studios and blockchain investor Shima Capital . These partnerships will accelerate community building for Taunt Battleworld Turnt's skill-based fighting game simulator featuring legendary boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and newly announced Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Cris Cyborg . The game's first NFT drop is scheduled for March 5, 2022 . The event, dubbed the "Skull Pass Event," will allow players to buy up to 2,500 NFT fighter passes that include one NFT fighter and other special benefits for players.

Developlus Announces Partnership with Misfits Gaming

The woman-owned, women-led haircare and color corporation, Developlus Inc. is pleased to announce their new partnership with Misfits Gaming Group to promote Splat vibrant hair colors within the gaming industry. Misfits Gaming's all female VALORANT team will feature Splat hair color as well as post on their social channels and offer co-branded giveaways to their followers.

ZEBEDEE Wallet Rebrands to ZEBEDEE App, Putting Everything You Need for Bitcoin Gaming in One Place

ZEBEDEE the leading fintech for Bitcoin gaming, today announced that its wallet app is now the ZEBEDEE app — a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to enter the world of Bitcoin gaming. While Bitcoin Lightning wallet capabilities remain part of the app, they are moving into the background to create an experience focused on gaming and gamer communities.

Gamers can now discover a range of Bitcoin-powered games inside the ZEBEDEE app, and access the latest Bitcoin gaming news, announcements, guides and events as well as connect with the quickly growing Bitcoin gaming community. Users will be able to launch games directly from the app and use their associated ZBD login to join online Bitcoin games as well.

