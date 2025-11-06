Idaho Strategic Announces High-Grade Gold Drill Results at its Operating Golden Chest Mine - Expected to Expand Paymaster Resources

Drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 25-336W which intercepted 15.53 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 4.3 meters (m), reported in drilled thickness

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade drill results from its 2025 summer drill program designed to expand on known resources within the Paymaster shoot at the Company's Golden Chest Mine.

The reported Paymaster drilling is expected to contribute to an increase in IDR's mineral resources at the Golden Chest Mine. The Paymaster remains open down-dip and along strike following this summer's drilling program and will continue to be the target of additional infill and resource expansion drilling throughout the winter. The current resource outlined in the Paymaster is located approximately 168 meters south of the Company's existing underground development, placing the Paymaster near the top of the list as the next area for mine development and eventual production. The drill highlights released in the table below are the result of 3,821 meters of drilling from a single surface drill pad. The drill intercepts are reported in drilled thickness and in grams of gold per tonne:

Hole

Target:
Paymaster

From (m)

To (m)

Drilled
Thickness (m)

Gold Assay
(gpt)

GC 25-330A

Paymaster Footwall

213.2

215.5

2.30

8.93

including

213.2

214.2

1.00

16.70

GC 25-332

Paymaster Footwall

231.9

234

2.10

11.00

including

231.9

233.1

1.20

16.70

GC 25-333

Paymaster Footwall

236.8

237.85

1.05

16.00

GC 25-334

Paymaster Hangingwall

245.3

247.1

1.80

11.00

GC 25-334

Paymaster Footwall

265.3

269.2

3.90

5.70

GC 25-335

Paymaster Hangingwall

281.7

283.2

1.50

20.00

including

281.7

282.5

0.80

26.30

GC 25-336W

Paymaster Footwall

247.2

251.5

4.30

15.53

GC 25-337

Paymaster Hangingwall

244.7

245.5

0.80

10.30

GC 25-337

Paymaster Footwall

277.1

277.9

0.80

8.50

GC 25-339

Paymaster Hangingwall

268.5

271.7

3.20

7.66

including

268.5

269.3

1.00

27.70

GC 25-340

Paymaster Hangingwall

243.15

244.45

1.30

10.45

Both the reported drill results, along with ongoing updates to the Company's internal Golden Chest geologic model, have significantly increased the Company's understanding of the Paymaster. Mineralization consists primarily of sulfide-bearing quartz veins (pyrite ± galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite) with free gold sometimes visible in core. To date, the Company has outlined mineral resources in the Paymaster confined within two subparallel veins hosted in the Upper Prichard Formation and spatially associated with a monzonite sill. The veins have a general north-northeast strike and moderate dip to the west. The two Paymaster veins are referred to as the Paymaster Hangingwall Vein and the Paymaster Footwall Vein respectively, in relation to their positioning on either side of the monzonite sill. The Paymaster veins are interpreted to be part of the property-scale Idaho Fault system, similar in style and orientation to the Idaho vein. Drilling during the summer confirmed continuity of mineralization down-dip and better defined the structural corridor hosting the mineralization - the southern boundary of which appears to be controlled by a substantial thickening of the monzonite sill, with higher grade gold mineralization typically encountered to the north, where the monzonite sill is thinner.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow commented, "These latest Paymaster drill results underscore the potential of the Golden Chest Mine and our team's ability to continue to identify and delineate high-grade narrow vein resources near our existing underground workings. Our production-backed exploration business model is functioning as designed and it is always rewarding to see the increased investment in exploration lead to the discovery and delineation of additional mineable ounces. We will continue to take advantage of higher gold prices to reinvest in both our operations and our exploration, setting the stage for continued growth at the Golden Chest Mine and in the broader Murray Gold Belt."

Idaho Strategic expects to provide its updated resource calculations in the first quarter of 2026 as a part of the updated Technical Report for the Golden Chest Mine filed as an exhibit to the Company's 2025 Annual Report.

Qualified Person and QA/QC

IDR's Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E. is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. Drill core samples from the Golden Chest Mine are analyzed by American Analytical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Osburn, Idaho, using 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal", "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes the potential for the reported drill highlights to aid in increasing the Golden Chest's mineral resources net of depletion in 2025, the potential for the Paymaster shoot to be mined by Idaho Strategic in the future, the potential for the Paymaster shoot to be an economic source of ore, the potential for IDR to continue to drill the Paymaster shoot over the winter, the potential for future drilling to result in additional discoveries, the potential for the geologic model and interpretation of the Paymaster shoot to change, and the potential for additional discovery and delineation of high-grade narrow vein resources near existing underground workings at the Golden Chest. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and those following are applicable to both this press release, as well as the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread pandemics; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors, ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, and reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit https://idahostrategic.com/presentation/ , go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

