Iconic Provides Corporate Update

Iconic Provides Corporate Update

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM,OTC:ICMFF) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Iconic") announces the termination of its investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") (see News Release August 15, 2025) with Pollen Agency Ltd. (the "Company") due to notification of restructuring which has taken place within the Company and is no longer providing certain services. No cash payments have been paid in connection the Agreement and the 3,000,000 stock options that had been granted have been cancelled.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO

Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release including, without limitation, the exercise of the stock options are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained lithium and gold demand and prices. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Iconic expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289271

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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