ICE Launches Residential Whole Loan Evaluations Service

Supports transparent pricing for qualified mortgage (QM) loans, non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans, and specialty collateral
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the launch of Residential Whole Loan Evaluations. This new service extends ICE's well-established evaluated pricing process to individual, unsecuritized loans, bringing increased model-driven transparency to the market.
Residential whole loans have been among the fastest growing segments of fixed income yet have lacked a structured price infrastructure. ICE Residential Whole Loan Evaluations fills the gap between securitized and unsecuritized markets, providing the same transparent pricing to the whole loan market that has long been available for securitized instruments.
"For years ICE has delivered comprehensive and transparent evaluated pricing for a broad range of financial instruments," said Varun Pawar, Chief Product Officer, Data Services at ICE. "Bringing this service to the residential whole loans space provides our customers with one pricing source across different loans, and we look forward to continuing to expand into other areas within the mortgage ecosystem."
The Residential Whole Loan Evaluations service utilizes ICE's established evaluated pricing process and is overseen by a group of experienced evaluators to deliver transparent, model driven pricing across various loan types, spanning qualified mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, and specialty collateral. The methodology incorporates client provided loan specific data, proprietary data sets and analytics from ICE's mortgage and data service business, including:
- ICE AFT Prepayment and Credit Model : projected prepayments, defaults and delinquencies.
- ICE Home Price Index: micro-level home price data across 28,000 zip codes for more precise and current Loan-To-Value (LTV).
- ICE Origination Data: anonymized data with daily updates from 3,000+ contributing lenders, used to calibrate spread and yield inputs.
ICE Whole Loan Evaluations can support a broad range of market participants and use cases across the residential mortgage space. Evaluations can be calculated at a daily or monthly frequency and delivered via secure file delivery through the ICE Data API.
ICE provides fixed income evaluations on approximately three million instruments, reference data across global markets, and indices across all asset classes, with $2 trillion in AUM benchmarked to them. For connectivity and data access, ICE offers a suite of desktop solutions and data feeds, as well as the ICE Global Network, which offers high-quality content, delivery and execution services through ultra-secure, highly resilient fiber and wireless networks.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Fixed income evaluations are provided in the US through ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC and internationally through ICE Data Services entities in Europe and Asia Pacific. ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov .
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
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