IBM to Support Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) today announced it was selected to support the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program. This indefinite-deliveryindefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a ceiling of $151 billion, encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

IBM has supported the U.S. federal government for nearly a century, delivering technology that enhances mission outcomes while prioritizing security. Today, IBM is helping agencies operationalize AI to improve efficiency, productivity, and decision-making across missions. In defense, this means drawing on deep experience and sustained investment in advanced technology and research – including AI-enabled sensing – to deliver solutions with built-in governance, interoperability, and mission-grade security. This approach provides agencies such as the Missile Defense Agency with tools to accelerate deployment of modern capabilities, protect sensitive data, and strengthen national defense.

"IBM is proud to partner with the Missile Defense Agency to accelerate the delivery of advanced, mission-critical capabilities," said Susan Wedge, Managing Partner, U.S. Federal Market for IBM. "By bringing the full depth of our expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we will help ensure the warfighter is equipped to respond with greater speed, agility, and confidence in an increasingly complex threat environment."

About IBM
IBM is a leading global provider of hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

