Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie King

IBMOriginally published by Charlie King on Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability leaders from Coca-Cola HBC, EY and IBM discuss how corporate governance plays into their ESG and wider sustainability strategy

Corporate governance arguably goes under the radar, but senior executives say that should not be the case.

So how is it defined?

Corporate governance is the internal system of practices, controls and procedures a company adopts to govern itself, make effective decisions, comply with the law and meet the needs of external stakeholders.

Jonah Smith, Vice President, Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Strategy and Programs at IBM, agrees: "For IBM, corporate governance is about creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritise ESG progress simultaneously with ethics, trust, transparency and - above all - accountability."

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

International Business Machines Corporation
IBM:US
The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.

IBMBY JASMINE BROWLEY

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

ID Dataweb the leader in cross-channel identity verification, today announced an expanded relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM ) to integrate ID Dataweb's identity verification workflows within IBM Security® Verify. By combining the two industry-leading solutions, organizations will be able to confirm the identity of a user within existing workflows as their credentials are being seamlessly issued and used.

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance.

"IBM Security Verify offers its users easy access to needed systems while securing sensitive applications behind a tight lock," said Matt Cochran , COO of ID Dataweb. "Our identity verification workflows then ensure that the key is given only to the correct users. IBM's innovative approach to IAM makes for smooth integration and a great collaboration, and our joint customers are the ones that truly stand to benefit."

"By leveraging ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, our joint customers can orchestrate valuable identity verification capabilities – including helping to streamline fraud prevention," stated Milan Patel , Senior Product Manager, IBM Security Verify. "We look forward to leveraging the ID Dataweb platform to create even more advanced functionality for organizations as our decentralized identity and verifiable credentials capabilities orchestrate portable, verified, and user centric identity."

By integrating ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, customers will benefit from:

  • Pre-built templates that allow administrators to create identity-proofing journeys for specific security and user experience needs.
  • Orchestration tools that easily allow security architects and administrators to create and manage the identity verification process, password resets, evaluation of multi-factor authentication, and new account creation.
  • Identity-proofing workflows, which verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system, are IAL 2 certified and flexible enough to create the seamless digital experience customers expect. By ensuring the digital user is the expected person, Account Takeover (ATO) and Account Opening fraud are mitigated.

About ID Dataweb
ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud . As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com .

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Media Contact
(W)right On Communications
Larry Smalheiser
lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/id-dataweb-and-ibm-announce-expanded-relationship-to-help-advance-identity-verification-302158048.html

SOURCE ID Dataweb

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

  • More than half of Canadian CEOs say they are hiring for positions that did not exist last year due to generative AI, but struggle to fill key technology roles.
  • 72% of Canadian CEOs reveal they will take on more risk than their competition to outcompete.
  • 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they are willing to accept more risk.

A study by the IBM (NYSE: IBM ) Institute for Business Value found that AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking among surveyed Canadian CEOs as they prioritize generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge in the global market while simultaneously transforming their workforce to meet new demands.

Canadian CEOs are prioritizing generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge, according to a new study from IBM. At the annual THINK conference last week, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced updates to the IBM watsonx AI and data platform one year after its introduction, as well as upcoming data and automation capabilities designed to make AI more open, cost effective, and flexible for businesses.

Canada was one of 30 countries included in this annual global IBM study of 3,000 CEOs. Key themes dominating the Canadian findings include the willingness of CEOs to accept more risk in an increasingly competitive landscape driven by generative AI. In fact, 64% of Canadian CEOs believe that competitive advantage depends on having the most advanced generative AI capabilities, higher than the global average of 59%. Additionally, 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they must accept more risk to stay competitive, and 72% say they will take more risk than the competition to maintain their competitive edge.

"We are at a tipping point with generative AI as Canadian business leaders are transitioning from experimentation to integration that delivers real business impact," said Craig Eaket , Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Canada. "As with any transformational change, there are challenges but there is also widespread recognition of a tremendous opportunity with AI for increased productivity. The potential business value is extraordinary."

"Process automation is not about replacing an individual. It's about enhancing the value of individuals—making human work more human," said Javier Tamargo , CEO, 407 ETR. "AI has a role in helping us advance to provide better service to our customers."

The findings also show that generative AI continues to fuel significant workforce changes. While more than half of Canadian CEOs reveal they have not yet assessed the impact of generative AI on their employees, they do believe the workforce will grow by nearly 6% over the next three years. In fact, while 59% of surveyed Canadians CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, 52% reveal they are hiring for roles that did not exist last year due to generative AI. Despite this push, however, 58% of Canadian CEOs say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles, highlighting the ongoing challenge of finding qualified talent.

The IBM study also reveals that CEOs recognize good governance is essential to effective generative AI, an area for which Canadian CEOs give themselves top marks. Of all the countries surveyed, Canadian CEOs are most satisfied with their AI governance plans, with 48% saying they have good governance in place today, significantly higher than the global average of 39%. Brazil reported in at second place with 43% and the United States' self-assessment ranked them last with 32%.

Other key study findings include:

  • Just 22% of Canadian CEOs see customer experience as important for enterprise transformation, lower than the global average of 30%.
  • More Canadian CEOs (35%) categorize efficiency and cost savings as the key objective in their AI deployment than the global average of 26%.
  • 43% of Canadian CEOs are prioritizing technology modernization over the next three years (9% more than the global average), and 34% are prioritizing their ecosystem and partnerships, higher than the global average of 24%.

To view the full study, including actionable strategies to help organizations navigate the complexity of generative AI adoption, visit: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/QJ2BYLZG
For more information about IBM Canada, visit www.ibm.com/ca-en

Study Methodology: The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, conducted interviews with 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries from December 2023 through April 2024 as part of the 29 th edition of the IBM C-Suite Study series. These conversations focused on business priorities, leadership, technology, talent, partnering, regulation, industry disruption and enterprise transformation.

Media Contact
Lorraine Baldwin
IBM Canada Communications
lorraine@ca.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c3804.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM watsonx platform and IBM Granite series models will bring even more large language models to power generative AI use cases, pre-built actions, and prompts across the Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform

IBM joins the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network to enable zero copy data integration between IBM watsonx and Salesforce Data Cloud, giving customers a secure and cost-effective way to connect all of their data and take action on it

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBM Expands watsonx Portfolio on AWS, Adds watsonx.governance to Help Clients Scale Responsible AI

IBM Expands watsonx Portfolio on AWS, Adds watsonx.governance to Help Clients Scale Responsible AI

- During the annual IBM Think conference, IBM (NYSE: IBM ) announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make the full portfolio of IBM offerings within the watsonx artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform available for use with AWS services. Today's news will make it easier to scale AI in the enterprise using an open, hybrid approach supported by end-to-end governance.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

The companies plan to integrate IBM watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker -- a service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) and generative AI models with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows -- to help Amazon SageMaker and watsonx customers manage model risk and support compliance obligations in connection with recent regulatory requirements such as the EU AI Act. This integration rounds out the availability of the watsonx platform in AWS Marketplace , which already includes IBM watsonx.ai and watsonx.data as customer managed offerings.

"IBM's open AI and hybrid cloud strategy is critical to helping businesses get value from AI, with their own trusted data, no matter what technology they use or where they're using it," said Ritika Gunnar , General Manager, Product Management, Data and AI, IBM. "Watsonx.governance enables them to manage and govern their AI solutions in an automated way, with the ability to customize solutions to their unique needs as they bring on more AI capability and respond to evolving AI regulations around the world. Our expanded relationship with AWS combines IBM's leading AI governance with Amazon SageMaker, offering customers flexibility, scalability, and integration with other AWS services."

Available in June, watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker will help clients streamline workflows, accelerate time to market for AI initiatives, and manage AI across complex IT environments and ecosystems. They will be able to configure and track fully customizable risk assessment and model approval workflows across multiple stakeholders, providing an audit trail in both watsonx and Amazon SageMaker.

"Balancing the rapid progression of generative AI with growing governance and regulatory concerns is a delicate challenge all organizations are concerned about," said Chris Konow , CEO CleanSlate Technology Group, a cloud consulting company and AWS and IBM Business Partner. "The ability to seamlessly combine the power of AWS SageMaker with watsonx.governance will help address governance at the very foundation layer of AI projects."

"IBM watsonx.governance on AWS provides fit-for-purpose AI governance capabilities that allow us to leverage the power of Amazon SageMaker," said Adi Paz , CEO GigaSpaces Technologies, a provider of data platforms that enable natural language to query enterprise data. "Together these technologies create a highly trusted foundation for our Retrieval Augmented Generation Solution, GigaSpaces eRAG."

Further supporting clients on their generative AI journey, watsonx.data is available on AWS to make it easier for customers to access, visualize and transform data for use in generative AI workloads. Through the watsonx.data open data lakehouse on AWS, customers can access data across hybrid environments including Db2 Warehouse, Netezza and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2, and AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

In addition to the entire watsonx platform, IBM offers other software products and consulting offerings, including 44 listings, 29 SaaS offerings and 15 services, in AWS Marketplace across 92 countries. This includes the availability of a consumption-based license for Amazon RDS for Db2 to simplify workload management and enable faster cloud provisioning with on-demand licenses.

"Our collaboration with IBM will bring even more generative AI solutions to our mutual customers," said Ankur Mehrotra , General Manager of Amazon SageMaker at AWS. "By combining the strengths of Amazon SageMaker and watsonx.governance, we are empowering businesses to leverage generative AI effectively and securely, drive workflow improvements, and ultimately deliver greater value. We look forward to continuing to innovate together on meaningful AI solutions for our customers."

Amazon SageMaker HyperPod for Training IBM Models
Consistent with IBM's hybrid cloud approach, IBM Research uses a combination of on-premises and cloud-hosted infrastructure to train the IBM Granite series of large language models . IBM utilizes its AI super computers to train its models and additionally has seen value in leveraging Amazon SageMaker HyperPod. Its seamless support for the open source tools and orchestrators enabled the IBM Research team to optimize and scale their training workload across the AWS environment.

IBM Consulting Brings Expertise to Create Responsible AI Frameworks
IBM Consulting is further expanding its generative AI expertise focused on AWS to help joint customers operationalize responsible AI. With the integration of watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker, IBM Consulting will be able to help joint clients establish a responsible AI framework to support their Amazon SageMaker initiatives across the enterprise – while managing model risk, demonstrating regulatory compliance and monitoring model performance.

To learn more about how IBM watsonx and AWS are helping customers on their generative AI journey, please visit ibm.com/aws .

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Contact: Paul DiPerna , Paul.DiPerna@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-expands-watsonx-portfolio-on-aws-adds-watsonxgovernance-to-help-clients-scale-responsible-ai-302150766.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×