- www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.IBM.cominvestor.
Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.
Contact:
Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-302661249.html
SOURCE IBM