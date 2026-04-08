IBM to Announce First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.IBM.cominvestor. 

Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Media contact:

Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-302737156.html

SOURCE IBM

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