IBM Releases IBM Impact Report 2022

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the release of its 2022 IBM Impact report, which includes the company's information about its environmental, social and governance efforts

In 2022, IBM launched the IBM Impact framework -its strategy on ESG- with its Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact pillars that reflect IBM's achievements, and strategies to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and ethical.

Highlights from the 2022 IBM Impact report include:

  • IBM exceeded our target to train 1,000 ecosystem partnersin technology ethics. We are also launching a new commitment to train 1,000 suppliers in technology ethics by 2025.
  • We are making progress on our commitment to invest $250 million in IBM's skills-first transformation with a focus on multiple pathways to employment. We have hired over 900 apprentices through our apprenticeship program in the U.S. and more than 90% of past program graduates have become full-time IBM employees.
  • Advancing on our goal to skill 30 million people by 2030, over 7 million learners have enrolled in free IBM courses through our combined education initiatives. For example, we are collaborating with over 20 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on IBM Cybersecurity Leadership Centers.
  • IBM's diversity practices have resulted in a year-over-year increase in representation for women globally and Black, Hispanic, Native American and Pan-Asian employees in the U.S.
  • IBM made progress towards our goal of net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. In 2021, we reported a 61.6% reduction in emissions since 2010. Over the last two years, IBM completed a total of 1,455 energy conservation projects. As a result of the conservation projects implemented in 2022, we avoided 71,000 MWh of energy consumption and 25,600 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
  • IBM diverted 93.8% (by weight) of IBM's total nonhazardous waste from landfill or incineration.

"While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are mindful that advancing our environmental, social, and governance goals is a continuous journey of improvement," said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am always inspired by IBMers' constant dedication to this essential work and their pursuit of a better future for all."

As a 111 year-old-company, IBM has a long history of commitments that align business goals with broader societal and environmental impact. For example, IBM's first environmental report was released in 1990, and the company has championed diverse hiring practices for more than 50 years.

The IBM Impact Report 2022 report can be accessed at this link.

Media contact:
Carmen San Segundo
Global Marketing and Communications Director for ESG and CSR at IBM

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

IBM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SOURCE: IBM



Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

