IBM Expands Its Digital Banking Infrastructure with Swift Integration and Digital Asset Haven On-Premises

- IBM enables financial institutions to connect to Swift's blockchain-based shared ledger for tokenized deposit transactions with beta
- IBM Digital Asset Haven extends to on-premises beta deployment, giving institutions greater deployment control of their digital asset technology stack
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced two key capabilities designed to help financial institutions, governments, and other regulated organizations provide digital asset services while prioritizing enterprise-grade security and control. In a beta offering, IBM Digital Asset Haven clients can now connect to permissioned blockchain networks, including Swift's blockchain-based shared ledger. IBM is also extending IBM Digital Asset Haven to an on-premises beta deployment option, enabling clients to manage digital asset operations entirely within their own data centers.
According to J.P. Morgan Payments, 93% of financial institutions are modernizing their payments infrastructure¹ as banks look to move money more efficiently across borders and manage a growing range of digital assets. This shift is increasing demand for infrastructure that can support new forms of digital transactions while meeting banks' security, compliance, and operational requirements.
IBM advances cross-border payments with Swift's ledger
IBM Digital Asset Haven now enables clients to connect to Swift's blockchain-based shared ledger. Swift is the globally inclusive cooperative that connects 12,500 financial institutions across 200+ markets. With the beta release of the IBM Digital Asset Haven ISO 20022 Messaging Adapter feature, institutions can instruct tokenized deposit transactions using standard ISO 20022 messages through the shared ledger infrastructure, allowing them to build on existing payment message formats and operational processes instead of blockchain-specific workflows. Swift's ledger supports bank-issued tokenized deposits and participating IBM clients can move digital assets 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ahead of final settlement through existing systems, while continuing to use established Swift standards and banks' own compliance processes.
Announced at Sibos 2025 and designed in collaboration with more than 40 financial institutions worldwide, Swift's ledger moved from concept to activation within nine months and is being put to first use by 17 first-mover institutions piloting tokenized deposit transactions. Financial institutions already participating in the program have successfully tested tokenized deposits on the Swift shared ledger with IBM Digital Asset Haven, demonstrating how banks can use existing standards and compliance processes to explore new models for moving money digitally.
IBM Digital Asset Haven extends to on-premises beta deployment
IBM is also extending Digital Asset Haven, a platform built to help banks, governments, and other regulated organizations manage and secure digital assets, to an on-premises beta deployment for clients. This deployment allows organizations to manage digital assets such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits entirely within their own environments.
Since launching IBM Digital Asset Haven SaaS and hybrid deployment options in October 2025, banking and payment institutions across multiple continents have begun implementing digital asset use cases with IBM Digital Asset Haven.
The new on-premises deployment option is designed to run entirely inside a client's own data center on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE with no dependency on public cloud infrastructure. Clients can deploy it on compatible IBM infrastructure already in their environment or add new capacity based on their requirements.
IBM Digital Asset Haven on-premises differentiates from existing deployment options by being built to combine client control with increased performance, speed, and scale for digital asset operations, while prioritizing enterprise-grade security. IBM Digital Asset Haven's on-premises key features include:
- Client-Controlled Deployment keeps both the solution layer and the key management layer entirely inside the client's own IBM LinuxONE or IBM Z environment, with configurations achieving industry-leading 99.999999% availability2.
- Hardware-Backed Security protects keys using IBM Crypto Express HSMs embedded in LinuxONE, with confidential computing and secured environment partitioning isolating production, test, and development environments.
- Structured Key Ceremonies and Cold Storage follow formal, auditable processes used to generate root certificate authority keys, producing documentation clients can present to regulators, with support for IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator cold storage operations.
- Consistent Experience Across Deployments carries the same architecture, APIs, and workflows as Haven's SaaS and Hybrid SaaS options, so clients can move between deployment models without rewriting applications.
"The financial services industry is entering a new era where tokenized and traditional assets will need to move side by side," said Tom McPherson, General Manager, IBM Z and LinuxONE. "As institutions modernize payments and prepare for a future of always-on transactions, they need infrastructure that combines innovation with the security, resiliency, and regulatory compliance requirements of regulated banking. By connecting to Swift's shared ledger and extending IBM Digital Asset Haven to on-premises environments, IBM is helping clients participate in emerging digital asset networks while prioritizing control of their most critical financial operations."
For more information about IBM's integration with Swift's shared ledger, visit here. Institutions interested in IBM Digital Asset Haven's on-premises beta can join the waitlist at here.
Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.
Additional Sources
What's New IBM Digital Asset Haven On-Prem and Swift Blog
Disclaimers:
1. https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/payments/fx-cross-border/2026-trends-for-financial-institutions
2. IBM internal data based on measurements and projections was used in calculating the expected value. Necessary components include IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5; IBM z/VM V7.3 systems or above collected in a Single System Image, each running RHOCP 4.14 or above; IBM Operations Manager; GDPS 4.6 or above for management of data recovery and virtual machine recovery across metro distance systems and storage, including Metro Multi-site workload and GDPS Global; and IBM DS8000 series storage with IBM HyperSwap. A MongoDB v4.4 workload was used. Necessary resiliency technology must be enabled, including z/VM Single System Image clustering, GDPS xDR Proxy for z/VM, and Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation (ODF) 4.14 or above for management of local storage devices. Application-induced outages are not included in the above measurements. Other configurations (hardware or software) may provide different availability characteristics.
Media Contact:
Aishwerya Paul
IBM Infrastructure Communications
Aish.Paul@ibm.com
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SOURCE IBM
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