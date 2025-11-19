IBM and University of Dayton Announce Joint Research Collaboration for Next-Generation Semiconductor Technologies

New semiconductor nanofabrication facility will support advanced research and workforce development opportunities

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) and the University of Dayton today announced an agreement for the joint research and development of next-generation semiconductor technologies and materials. The collaboration aims to advance critical technologies for the age of AI including AI hardware, advanced packaging, and photonics.

To support the collaboration, IBM will contribute state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment to the University of Dayton for a new semiconductor nanofabrication facility on the university's campus. With a planned completion in early 2027, the facility will serve as a hub for advanced semiconductor research and workforce development, providing hands-on, lab-to-fab learning opportunities for University of Dayton students and researchers.

Additionally, the research initiatives under this agreement will be guided by a dedicated University of Dayton faculty member and IBM Technical Leader, giving students and researchers the opportunity to work side-by-side with industry and academic experts.

"This is an important moment for the University of Dayton. Deepening our relationship with IBM with this research collaboration will help position UD as a leader in semiconductor and emerging technology research and enable our faculty and students to conduct groundbreaking work," said Eric F. Spina, President, University of Dayton. "I'm grateful to IBM for their state-of-the-art equipment contributions estimated at over $10M which will position us to educate the next generation of talented engineers trained for the modern economy."

"This collaboration continues IBM's tradition of bringing together industry and academia to fuel innovation," said James Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IBM. "Students and researchers at the University of Dayton will have exciting opportunities to contribute to the next wave of chip and hardware breakthroughs that are essential for the AI era."

This agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between IBM and the University of Dayton, which currently work together as part of the University of Dayton's Digital Transformation Center and as members of the AI Alliance, which IBM helped launch in 2023.

Working together under this collaboration, IBM and the University of Dayton strive to advance innovation and cultivate a skilled workforce which is essential to the long-term success of the U.S. semiconductor industry. Anchored in Dayton, Ohio, the birthplace of aviation and home to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, this collaboration will establish a new ecosystem for research and development with potential to drive impact at both regional and national levels.

"This relationship between the University of Dayton and IBM promises to be a game-changer for the Dayton region, particularly in the crucial area of semiconductor workforce development. It's also an example of the collaboration that defines the Dayton spirit," said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO, Dayton Development Coalition. "Looking to the future, we're excited about the possibilities and positive effects on our community including boosting our tech ecosystem, attracting more businesses, and cementing the Dayton region's reputation as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and technology."

ABOUT IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research university with offerings from the undergraduate to the doctoral levels. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, the University is a diverse community committed to advancing the common good through intellectual curiosity, academic rigor, community engagement and local, national and global partnerships. Guided by the Marianist educational philosophy, we educate the whole person and link learning and scholarship with leadership and service. http://udayton.edu.

Media Contacts:
Willa Hahn, IBM
willa.hahn@ibm.com 

Cara Zinski-Neace, University of Dayton
czinskineace1@udayton.edu 

