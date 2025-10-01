IBM and AMD Collaborate with Zyphra on Next Generation AI Infrastructure

Open-source superintelligence company leverages new integrated capabilities for AMD training clusters on IBM Cloud

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced a collaboration to deliver advanced AI infrastructure to Zyphra, an open-source AI research and product company based in San Francisco, California . Under a multi-year agreement between IBM and Zyphra, IBM is positioned to deliver a large cluster of AMD Instinct™ MI300X GPUs on IBM Cloud for Zyphra to use for training frontier multimodal foundation models. This collaboration is expected to deliver among the largest advanced generative AI training capabilities to date powered by an AMD stack running on IBM Cloud.

Zyphra recently closed a Series A financing round at a $1B valuation to build a leading open-source/open-science superintelligence lab focused on advancing fundamental innovations in novel neural network architectures, long-term memory, and continual learning.

Zyphra partnered with IBM and AMD for their cutting-edge product roadmaps and ability to deliver GPU accelerators at the rapid pace required to drive Zyphra's innovation forward. This agreement is the first large-scale, dedicated training cluster on IBM Cloud leveraging AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs and AMD Pensando Ortano DPUs. The initial deployment was made available to Zyphra in early September with planned expansion in 2026.

Zyphra will use the advanced training cluster to develop multimodal foundation models across language, vision and audio modalities to power Maia, a general purpose superagent designed to deliver productivity benefits for knowledge workers across enterprise. IBM and AMD are uniquely positioned to continue scaling computational resources as Zyphra's AI model training needs expand.

"This collaboration marks the first time AMD's full-stack training platform—spanning compute through networking—has been successfully integrated and scaled on IBM Cloud, and Zyphra is honored to lead the way in developing frontier models with AMD silicon on IBM Cloud," said Krithik Puthalath, CEO and Chairman of Zyphra. "We're excited to partner with IBM and AMD to power the next era of open-source, enterprise superintelligence."

IBM and AMD Unlocking a New Era in AI Training Infrastructure

Last year, IBM and AMD announced a collaboration to deploy AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. Known for its security, reliability and scalability, IBM Cloud's robust infrastructure complements the capabilities of the AMD Instinct MI300X. This offering was designed to enhance performance and power efficiency for Gen AI models and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

"Scaling AI workloads faster and more efficiently is a key differentiator in achieving ROI for established enterprises and emerging companies alike," said Alan Peacock , GM of IBM Cloud. "We are delighted to support Zyphra's strategic roadmap as we collaborate with AMD to deliver scalable, economical AI infrastructure that can accelerate Zyphra's model training."

"The IBM and AMD collaboration delivers innovation at the speed and scale clients demand, representing a new standard in AI infrastructure," said Philip Guido , EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD. "By combining IBM enterprise cloud expertise with AMD leadership in high-performance computing and AI acceleration, we are supporting Zyphra's pioneering work in multimodal and inference-efficient AI, enabling organizations everywhere to build smarter businesses and unlock AI solutions that drive real-world outcomes."

IBM and AMD are forging new ground in AI infrastructure, helping redefine performance, efficiency, and scale for enterprise and startup customers. Their hybrid infrastructure environment offers a foundation for scaling AI, with options such as hybrid multi-cloud that can help boost cloud ROI and value for clients' generative AI deployments.

IBM and AMD also recently announced plans to develop next-generation computing architectures, known as quantum-centric supercomputing, leveraging IBM's leadership in developing the world's most performant quantum computers and software, and AMD's leadership in high-performance computing and AI accelerators.

For more information about the collaboration between IBM Cloud and AMD, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/products/gpu-ai-accelerator/amd

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high- 3 performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.

Media Contact
Kate Gazzillo
kate.gazzillo@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-amd-collaborate-with-zyphra-on-next-generation-ai-infrastructure-302572334.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology

  • Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 18 septembre 2025, qui annonçait la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement totalisant 2 050 000 $ (les « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant les modalités spécifiques des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») initialement émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures totalisant 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %, et incluant un montant supplémentaire de 303 634 $ reçu en espèces par la Société, est maintenant heureuse d'annoncer avoir reçu l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which announced the signing of Replacement Debentures amounting to $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debentures" ) by amending specific terms of the Company's secured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement of debentures to taling $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures, and including an additional $303,634 received in cash by the Company, is now pleased to announce receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%