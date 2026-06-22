Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Miles Rideout as Vice President Exploration of the Company, effective June 21, 2026. Since 2021, Mr. Rideout has managed the technical programs that have advanced the Company's lithium projects in Argentina, including guiding the team through the first mineral resource estimate for the Rincon West project.

Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO, stated: "On behalf of all of us at Argentina Lithium, I would like to thank Miles for his dedication over the last five years. His technical expertise, industry insight, and enthusiasm for the discovery process were central to building Rincon West into a leading new lithium development project and advancing our portfolio of lithium assets. We wish him the very best in his retirement after a long and successful career."

The Company is currently assessing applicants to fill the position of Vice President Exploration and expects to announce the successful candidate in the coming weeks.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302256

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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