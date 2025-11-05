IBM and Agassi Sports Entertainment Announce AI-Powered Platform to Advance Global Racquet Sports

Partnering to deliver a digital platform with AI-powered video coaching, premium content, and commercial experiences for players and fans worldwide

- Agassi Sports Entertainment (ASE) Corp. (OTC PINK: AASP) and www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) today announce a multi-year collaboration to transform the global racquet sports landscape through next generation artificial intelligence and digital innovation. They have signed a partnership agreement to bring together www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM's technology and expertise with ASE's vision for an innovative digital community across racquet sports.

Empowering Everyday Racquet Sport Enthusiasts Through Technology
This initiative will deliver a comprehensive multi-faceted digital platform intended to redefine how players, fans, and brands engage with racquet sports. Andre Agassi will play an active role in shaping the platform, bringing authentic athletic insight and proven training methodologies to these efforts. The initial release of the platform app is expected in the first half of 2026.

Leveraging IBM's watsonx.ai and computer vision technology, ASE and IBM will create tools that analyze athletic movement using everyday video footage. The platform will feature AI technology and advanced video analytics – referred to as "Agassi Intelligence" – to deliver professional-grade coaching directly to players' mobile devices.

Beyond performance analytics, the platform will serve as a hub, offering integrated commercial features, premium content, entertainment, and community-based experiences for players and fans at all levels, including opportunities to connect with Andre Agassi and other athletes through new distinctive digital interactions.

A New Era for the Global Game
This multi-year joint effort is rooted in a shared commitment to equity in sport and expanding what is possible in racquet sports. By combining world-class technology with authentic athletic insights, the platform aims to reduce barriers to high-level training and community for players everywhere. Whether improving health, developing skills, or connecting across continents, the platform aims to grow the game and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"IBM Consulting is investing in ASE's vision that will help enable access to racquet sports for anyone, wherever they are," said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. "These efforts combine the best of ASE's inspiring vision with IBM's AI technology and expertise to deliver data driven tools that can support racquet sport communities around the world."

"This initiative with IBM embodies everything we believe about sports as a force for positive change. We are developing new technology that makes racquet sports more inclusive, more dynamic, and more impactful than ever before," said Andre Agassi, co-founder of Agassi Sports Entertainment and 8-time Grand Slam winner. "This is about scale, growth, and health. Our goal is to deliver smarter tools, stronger communities, and global access to the sports we love."

"We're building something truly unique," said Ronald Boreta, Chief Executive Officer of Agassi Sports Entertainment. "This is not just an app or a website; it's creating a digital experience that we believe is beyond anything in the market today. Working with IBM we are developing new technology that brings together everything in racquet sports – play, learning, commerce, and media – in one digital home within the iconic Agassi brand."

The platform and solutions to be developed under this initiative are to be hosted on IBM Cloud, with IBM Consulting leading development, scalability, and continuous innovation to support evolving the platform as it adapts to the needs of the global racquet sports community. 

Statements regarding IBM's and ASE's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp.
Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTC PINK:AASP) is a vibrant sports entertainment, content, media, and technology company focused on bringing together sports communities under one brand. We believe we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in the racquet sports space, including pickleball and padel. Our strategy centers on working to consolidate, promote, and grow the highly opportunistic industry through various organic and transactional efforts worldwide. 

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. For more information, see www.ibm.com

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
IBM
Elizabeth.Brophy@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-agassi-sports-entertainment-announce-ai-powered-platform-to-advance-global-racquet-sports-302604938.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/05/c2555.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBMNYSE:IBMTech Investing
IBM
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person on the exploration and development of the Radar... Keep Reading...
Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence AwardsThese awards honor... Keep Reading...
Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed... Keep Reading...
Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie KingIBMOriginally published by Charlie King on Sustainability MagazineSustainability leaders from Coca-Cola HBC, EY and IBM discuss how corporate governance plays into their ESG and wider sustainability strategyCorporate governance arguably goes under the radar, but senior executives... Keep Reading...
The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.IBMBY JASMINE BROWLEYOriginally published by ESSENCEPer the organization, UNL has supported more than 50,000 young people gain... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ("Magnum") (ASX: MGU) (OTCQB: MGUFF), to jointly evaluate the application of... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Northern Quebec

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs