i-80 Gold Provides Details for Third Quarter 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE American: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, including project updates, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after market close. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter's results and development progress, followed by a question-and-answer session. 

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Date:               

Thursday, November 13, 2025


Time:              

10:00 a.m. ET


Dial-in:            

North American Toll-free 1-888-699-1199    Local or International 1-416-945-7677

Please allow a few minutes to be connected to the conference call.


Webcast:         

https://app.webinar.net/3V0yYz5xP4L             

The webcast replay will be available for 12 months after the event.


Dial-in Replay:             

North American Toll-free 1-888-660-6345    Local or International 1-289-819-1450  

Code 81007#

The telephone replay will be available for 7 days after the event.

i-80 Gold's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, including the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, will be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com and under the Company's issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

