HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada

July 24, 2025
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce a feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS"), and HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") (the "Supply Agreement").
- ILS will secure and store neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") and other sources for HyProMag USA at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (the "DFW Hub")
- ILS will utilise the INSERMA ANOIA SL ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its pre-processing sites. An exclusive agreement was signed between the HyProMag Group and Inserma in September 2024[i], and the Inserma technology is being rolled out across multiple jurisdictions
- The improved Inserma units provide fast, efficient magnet separation from HDDs for Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") processing together with clean separation of the printed circuit board for immediate resale to 3rd parties
- HyProMag USA is, inter alia, targeting HDD recycling geared to the growth of hyperscale data centers, which is expected to accelerate significantly in coming years
- HyProMag USA will include the ILS pre-processing sites in its detailed design and engineering. The ILS pre-processing sites will be able to source multiple feed types to provide supply feed to the Project's magnet recycling and manufacturing hub in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other NdFeB feedstock sources being successfully processed to date by HyProMag include rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies and MRIs
- The Supply Agreement is expected to be the first in several supply agreements to be entered into by HyProMag USA as the Project advances to construction and commissioning
ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.
The collaboration builds on the relationship established between ILS, HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") and the Magnetic Materials Group ("MMG") at the University of Birmingham ("UoB") through a number of European projects, including the 2020 Innovate UK[ii] grant funded project, "Rare-Earth Recycling for E-Machines" ("RaRE") project with Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") in which HyProMag produced sintered NdFeB magnets from ILS feedstock, and HyProMag continues to work closely with ILS across multiple jurisdictions.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented:
"We are very excited to partner with ILS to grow the feed supply market in the United States and this collaboration is a first step in securing reliable long-term feed supply for HyProMag USA to sustain the Project as we advance towards construction. We believe that over time we will be able to build sufficient feedstock to sustain several magnet recycling and manufacturing hubs as the Company establishes itself as a key player in the US REE magnet industry."
"HyProMag USA is progressing with its financing and detailed design and has the potential to supply the U.S. market with a sustainable, long term domestic supply of NdFeB permanent magnets, enabling the creation of secure, low carbon and traceable rare-earth supply chains."
Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented:
"The agreement with ILS, coupled with the Inserma and HPMS technologies, creates a highly competitive and integrated circular solution for recycling of NdFeB from HDDs, encompassing procurement of HDDs via ILS, pre-processing using Inserma technologies, magnet liberation using HPMS and short-loop magnet manufacturing to produce a high value rare earth NdFeB magnet with a very low carbon footprint. Furthermore, the agreement kick-starts operations on the ground, securing NdFeB inventory in advance of commissioning of the DFW hub, and will facilitate increased engagement in USA markets as we move towards project development."
Graham Davy, ILS CEO, commented:
"We are delighted to be formalising our longstanding partnership with HyProMag. Lifecycle Solutions will be using our infrastructure to procure nationally rare earth material from government, manufacturing, and businesses as well as other recycling sources. Our clients value HyProMag's short-loop, low carbon solution whist retaining critical materials within the USA. Lifecycle Solutions will use its R2 accredited facilities in South Carolina, Nevada, to acquire and preprocess Rare Earth material for HyProMag USA. Magnets recovered from its subsidiary hard disk drive business will also be supplied."
HyProMag USA Feasibility Study
The Feasibility Study includes the DFW Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada respectively[iii]. In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the expansion of the detailed engineering phase to include three HPMS vessels[iv] and that it was initiating concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" recycling[v]. The DFW Hub's annual production is expected to be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity - 1,557 metric tons NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40-year operating life. It is expected the production facility will provide significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder while assisting in revitalising the U.S. magnet sector with the creation of 90-100 skilled magnet manufacturing jobs.
In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-Compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product.[vi]
Ownership
HyProMag USA is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.
About HyProMag
HyProMag is commercializing HPMS recycling technology in the UK, Germany and the United States. HPMS technology was developed at the Magnetic Materials Group (MMG) at University of Birmingham, underpinned by approximately US$100 million of research and development funding, and has major competitive advantages versus other rare earth magnet recycling technologies, which are largely focused on chemical processes but do not solve the challenges of liberating magnets from end-of-life scrap streams - HPMS provides this solution.
About CoTec Holdings Corp.
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
About Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.
Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.
Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.
Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.
For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'), which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango and CoTec. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, the Recycling Plants being developed by Maginito in the UK, Germany and the United States (the "Maginito Recycling Plants"), governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for Maginito's recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the Maginito Recycling Plants, and the Pulawy separation plant and future investments in the United States pursuant to the proposed cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the Feasibility Studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of Feasibility Studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and CoTec disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company and CoTec undertake no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
For further information on CoTec, please contact:
CoTec Holdings Corp.
Braam Jonker
Chief Financial Officer
braam.jonker@cotec.ca
+1 604 992-5600
For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
+1 403 444 5979
Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
16 July
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Third and Final Closing of Upsized Life Offering, Total Raise to Date of $12.4 Million
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed a third and final closing (the "LIFE Closing") under its previously announced upsized offering under the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"). As previously announced, the LIFE Offering is being conducted together with a concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") of up to an aggregate of 17,948,717 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000 (comprised of $9,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.
The LIFE Closing constitutes the final closing under the LIFE Offering, with a final closing under the Private Placement anticipated to occur on or about July 17, 2025, to accommodate the completion of additional subscriptions.
Pursuant to the LIFE Closing, the Company raised gross proceeds of $4,574,546.86 in the LIFE Closing through the issuance of 5,864,800 Units at a price of $0.78 per Unit. Together with the initial closings under the LIFE Offering, the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 10,903,865 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,505,021.13, compared to the Company's initial target of $5 million. Including the $3,921,728.72 raised under the initial closings of the Private Placement, CoTec has raised an aggregate of $12,426,749.85 under the Offering to date.
The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the detailed design and engineering of its HyProMag USA rare earth magnet recycling facility, the upcoming drill program at its Lac Jeannine iron tailings property, additional investment obligations, and for general corporate purposes.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the strong support received for this financing, which resulted in total gross proceeds to date of over $12.4 million-significantly above our originally announced $10 million target. The interest from both existing and new investors underscores market confidence in CoTec's strategy and our unique positioning in critical minerals and technology-enabled resource extraction. We look forward to deploying these funds into our high-impact pipeline, including the detailed design and engineering at HyProMag USA and drilling at our Lac Jeannine project."
In connection with the LIFE Closing, the Corporation paid cash fees and compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") to certain agents and finders as follows: $5,696.23 and 7,303 Compensation Warrants to ECM Capital Advisors Ltd.; $96,505.67 and 123,725 Compensation Warrants to Odeon Capital Group LLC; $78,993.39 and101,274 Compensation Warrants to Integrity Capital Group Inc.; $76,112.06 and 97,580 Compensation Warrants to INTE Securities LLC; $8,872.70 and 11,375 Compensation Warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; $624.00 and 800 Compensation Warrants to Research Capital Corporation.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employees a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company, its investments and the Offerings which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known an unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including by not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. The Company's investments are being made in mineral extraction related assets and technologies which are subject to their own inherent risks and the success of such Investments may be adversely impacted by, among other things: environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company.
For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
08 July
CoTec Investment Mkango and Hypromag Announces First Production from Commercial-Scale Recycled Rare Earth Alloy Production in the UK
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") and HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") have announced first production runs of recycled rare earth alloy from the commercial-scale Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") vessel at Tyseley Energy Park ("TEP") in Birmingham, UK.
This marks the first commercial-scale production of recycled neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) alloy using HPMS technology and represents a significant milestone for all stakeholders involved. The TEP plant is the UK's only sintered rare earth magnet manufacturing facility and is a major step forward for both domestic and global rare earth supply chains.
Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "We are delighted to see Mkango and HyProMag achieving this significant milestone, and we extend our congratulations to all involved, including the teams at the University of Birmingham and Tyseley Energy Park. This first production of recycled rare earth alloy is a critical step in validating HPMS technology at scale and sends a powerful signal for what is to come in the United States. The successful start-up at Tyseley bodes very well for our HyProMag USA joint venture, as we continue advancing detailed engineering and move toward building a secure, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in North America."
HyProMag USA is a 50:50 joint venture between CoTec and HyProMag (a 100% subsidiary of Maginito Limited, which is 79.4% owned by Mkango and 20.6% by CoTec). The joint venture is currently developing its first integrated rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, targeting commissioning in 2027.
About CoTec
CoTec Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB under the symbols CTH and CTHCF, respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to transforming the global metals and minerals industry through environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions.
With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach:
- Investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability, and
- Applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential.
By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's model enables low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry - positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
Please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the expected development and outcomes of first production runs by HyProMag Limited and its potential impact on the HyProMag USA project and other current or potential investments. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; contractor and subcontractor performance; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather; and geopolitical or social disruptions.
For further details, refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure documents.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
03 July
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Second Closing of Life Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second closing (the "Second Closing") of its previously announced financing pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering") and concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offerings") of up to an aggregate of 12,820,512 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (comprised of $5,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.
CoTec is also pleased to note that the aggregate target of $10,000,000 under the Offerings are now fully subscribed for and that the Corporation will be closing the financing on or around July 9, 2025 to allow for subscription agreements received but not yet finalised to be processed.
Pursuant to the Second Closing, the Corporation issued a total of 2,306,753 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,799,270.36 under the LIFE Offering and 1,080,723 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $842,964.90 under the Private Placement. Together with the initial closing under the Offerings, the Corporation has issued an aggregate total of 5,039,065 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,930,474.27 under the LIFE Offering and 5,027,854 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,921,728.72 under the Private Placement. The Corporation will use the net proceeds of the Offerings to fund the detailed design and engineering at HyProMag USA LLC, the Corporation's drilling program at its Lac Jeannine property, further investment obligations and for general corporate purposes.
In connection with the Second Closing, the Corporation paid cash fees and compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") to certain agents and finders as follows: $70,540.47 and 90,437 Compensation Warrants to ECM Capital Advisors Ltd.; $6,000.00 and 7,692 Compensation Warrants to Odeon Capital Group LLC; $40,799.91 and 52,308 Compensation Warrants to Integrity Capital Group Inc.; and $12,237.12 and 15,689 Compensation Warrants to INTE Securities LLC.
All securities issued to investors in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the cymbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employes a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company, its exepctations regarding the final closing of the Offerings, its investments and the Offerings which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known an unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including by not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. The Company's investments are being made in mineral extraction related assets and technologies which are subject to their own inherent risks and the success of such Investments may be adversely impacted by, among other things: environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company.
For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
27 June
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in virtual format.
The seven incumbent directors, Julian Treger, Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese, Tom Albanese, Margot Naudie, Sharon Fay, Erez Ichilov and Robert Harward were re-elected to the Board by shareholders. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the cymbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employes a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
18 June
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Initial Closing of Life Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing (the "Initial Closing") of its previously announced financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) (the "LIFE Offering") and concurrent private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offerings") of up to an aggregate of 12,820,512 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (comprised of $5,000,000 under the LIFE Offering and $5,000,000 under the Private Placement). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 18 months following the issuance of the Units.
Pursuant to the Initial Closing, the Corporation issued a total of 2,732,312 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,131,203.91 under the LIFE Offering and 3,947,131 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,078,763.82 under the Private Placement. The Corporation expects to complete a second and final closing of the Offerings prior to the end of June 2025.The Corporation will use the net proceeds of the private placement to fund the detailed design and engineering at HyProMag USA LLC, the Corporation's drilling program at its Lac Jeannine property, further investment obligations and for general corporate purposes.
Certain directors of the Corporation and Kings Chapel International Ltd. ("Kings Chapel") purchased an aggregate of 864,316 Units in the Initial Closing. Kings Chapel is an existing insider and Control Person (as defined by TSX Venture Exchange Rules) of the Corporation. Julian Treger, a director of the Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer, is a beneficiary of a family trust associated with Kings Chapel. As a result, the Private Placement is a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 because the Common Shares are listed only on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) thereof, because neither the fair market value of the Units to be issued to related parties nor the consideration to be paid by related parties pursuant to the Private Placement exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Corporation did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected date of the Initial Closing as the participation therein by related parties was not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offerings.
In connection with the Initial Closing, the Corporation paid cash fees and compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") to certain agents and finders as follows: $65,142.72 and 83,516 Compensation Warrants to ECM Capital Advisors Ltd.; $90,599.40 and 116,153 Compensation Warrants to Odeon Capital Group LLC; $90,386.40 and115,880 Compensation Warrants to Integrity Capital Group Inc.; $14,759.83 and 18,923 Compensation Warrants to INTE Securities LLC; $733.20 and 940 Compensation Warrants to Leede Financial Inc.; $1,872.00 and 2,400 Compensation Warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; $1,014 and 1,300 Compensation Warrants to Research Capital Corporation; and $1,560 and 2,000 Compensation Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.
All securities issued to investors in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
Early Warning Report
This press release is also being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Kings Chapel in respect of its ownership position in the Corporation.
Kings Chapel participated in the Initial Closing and purchased an aggregate of 641,025 Units. Prior to the Initial Closing, (i) Kings Chapel owned or controlled 32,286,307 Common Shares representing approximately 45.09% of the 71,598,692 issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) Julian Treger owned or controlled 2,708,500 Common Shares representing approximately 3.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 3,608,626 options to purchase Common Shares.
Immediately following the Initial Closing, (i) Kings Chapel owned or controlled 32,927,332 Common Shares representing approximately 42.06% of the 78,278,135 issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 641,025 warrants to purchase Common Shares, and (ii) Julian Treger owned or controlled 2,708,500 Common Shares representing approximately 3.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 3,608,626 options to purchase Common Shares.
Kings Chapel and Mr. Treger hold Common Shares for investment purposes. Each of them has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Depending on market conditions, general economic, and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition, and/or other relevant factors, each such shareholder may develop such plans or intentions in the future.
A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by Kings Chapel in connection with the transactions described above will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The head office of the Corporation is located at Suite 428, 755 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1X6. Kings Chapel's address is No. 2 The Forum, Grenville Street, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 4HH.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company, its investments and the Offerings which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known an unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including by not limited to: general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, changes in costs of goods and services, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government relations, industry conditions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. The Company's investments are being made in mineral extraction related assets and technologies which are subject to their own inherent risks and the success of such Investments may be adversely impacted by, among other things: environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. As the investments are being made in mineral extraction technology, such investments will also be subject to risks of successful application, scaling and deployment of technology, acceptability of technology within the industry, availability of assets where technology could be applied, protection of intellectual property in relation to such technology, successful promotion of technology and success of competitor technology. Any material adverse change in the Company's financial position or a failure by the Company to successfully make investments in the manner currently contemplated, could have a corresponding material adverse change on the investments and, by extension, the Company.
For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022 and its other continuous disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
17 July
3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025
The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.
Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges in Western markets as US policy shifts have sparked climate finance concerns. With US leadership on climate finance appearing to recede, there's an opportunity for the Canadian market to take a leading role.
As we enter the second half of 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.
Data for this article was gathered on July 14, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million were considered.
1. Tantalus Systems (TSX:GRID)
Year-to-date gain: 76.32 percent
Market cap: C$179.48 million
Share price: C$3.35
Tantalus Systems provides technology that gives utilities greater control and insight into their electric grids.
This includes advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), load management systems and grid analytics, all of which contribute to a more efficient and reliable power grid.
One of its key products, TRUConnect AMI, provides real-time data on energy consumption and grid conditions. The TRUFlex Load+DER Management system helps manage energy demand and integrate distributed energy resources like solar power, while TRUGrid Automation optimizes grid operations and improves response to events like power failures.
On July 7, Tantalus announced that it was extending its partnership with EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to deploy 20,000 TRUSense Ethernet Gateways over the next five years, integrating with EPB's fiber network to enhance grid modernization and operational efficiency.
2. Anaergia (TSX:ANRG)
Year-to-date gain: 44.68 percent
Market cap: C$229.36 million
Share price: C$1.36
Anaergia is a global company that specializes in converting waste, including wastewater and agricultural and municipal solid waste, into renewable energy, clean water and organic fertilizer.
In July 2024, Anaeriga announced the completion of a strategic investment, saying it had closed the third tranche of a C$40.8 million investment deal with Marny Investissement that gave Marny a controlling interest of about 60 percent in Anaergia. The investment supported Anaergia's strategic pivot to prioritizing capital-efficient growth and streamlined operations, with a greater focus on technology sales and operation and maintenance contracts.
The company has operations in 17 countries spanning North America, Africa, Asia and Europe. So far in 2025, Anaergia has expanded its global reach through partnerships with companies in Italy and Spain, as well as through a partnership agreement to build a biogas facility in South Korea.
3. CVW CleanTech (TSXV:CVW)
Year-to-date gain: 18.82 percent
Market cap: C$148.28 million
Share price: C$1.01
CVW CleanTech is focused on making the Canadian oil sands industry more sustainable.
The company's Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technology recovers bitumen and valuable minerals like titanium and zircon from oil sands tailings ponds, reducing the environmental impact of oil and gas production.
In 2024, the company transitioned to a royalty-based model, investing in other cleantech companies in exchange for a share of their revenue. Its first royalty investment was in Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF,OTC:ROOOF), a company with technology that processes end-of-life asphalt shingles into components including liquid asphalt, as well as aggregate and fiber for industrial use. The deal was finalized in September.
Now, the company is seeking shareholder approval to change its name to CVW Sustainable Royalties and switch its TSX Venture exchange listing from a technology issuer to an investment issuer, further solidifying its change in focus. However, it is still committed to commercializing its CVW technology.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 July
EVs Emit 73 percent Less Than Gas Cars: Study
A new analysis from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has found that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sold in Europe today produce 73 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions over their lifetime than comparable gasoline-powered cars
The findings are based on an updated life-cycle assessment (LCA) of all major vehicle powertrain types, including internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
The report accounts for emissions from vehicle and battery manufacturing, energy production, use and maintenance, while crucially considering changes in the EU’s electricity mix over a car’s operational life.
“Battery electric cars in Europe are getting cleaner faster than we expected and outperform all other technologies, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids,” said lead researcher Dr. Marta Negri. “This progress is largely due to the fast deployment of renewable electricity across the continent and the greater energy efficiency of battery electric cars.”
Further estimates show that BEVs sold this year emit an average of 63 grams (g) of CO₂-equivalent per kilometer (e/km)—down from 83 g CO₂e/km in the ICCT’s 2021 study, and far below the 235 g CO₂e/km estimated for gasoline ICEVs.
The improvement, the ICCT said, reflects rapid decarbonization of Europe’s grid and growing efficiency gains in battery and vehicle production.
When BEVs are powered solely by renewable electricity, their life-cycle emissions fall even further—to 52 g CO₂e/km, or 78 percent lower than those of gasoline cars.
In contrast, the ICCT found that other powertrain types show only limited progress. Plug-in hybrids emit about 30 percent less than gasoline cars over their lifetime, and hybrids achieve just a 20 percent reduction. Natural gas vehicles offer only a 13 percent cut, and diesel cars show emissions similar to gasoline models.
The report also assessed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. When powered by hydrogen derived from renewable electricity—a technology not yet widely available—FCEVs can reduce emissions by 79 percent compared to gasoline cars.
However, nearly all hydrogen currently used in Europe is produced from natural gas, limiting the actual emission savings to around 26 percent.
Decarbonizing the grid key to BEV success
The ICCT attributes the growing emissions advantage of electric cars to the rapid transition toward renewable energy across the EU.
In 2025, renewables are expected to make up 56 percent of electricity generation, up from 38 percent in 2020. This trend is projected to continue, reaching 86 percent by 2045, based on data from the EU’s Joint Research Centre.
Even with their higher production emissions—largely due to battery manufacturing—electric cars close the “emissions debt” within the first 17,000 kilometers of use, typically within the first one to two years in Europe.
Another purpose of its updated LCA, according to ICCT, was to counter widespread misinformation about electric vehicles’ environmental impacts.
“We hope this study brings clarity to the public conversation, so that policymakers and industry leaders can make informed decisions,” said Dr. Georg Bieker, co-author of the report. “We’ve recently seen auto industry leaders misrepresenting the emissions math on hybrids.”
“Life-cycle analysis is not a choose-your-own-adventure exercise. Our study accounts for the most representative use cases and is grounded in real-world data. Consumers deserve accurate, science-backed information,” he added.
A common misperception, the ICCT notes, is that electric cars are worse for the climate because of their manufacturing footprint.
However, the study concludes that failing to account for the evolving electricity mix and real-world driving patterns leads to distorted comparisons that undervalue electric cars’ advantages.
The full report can be viewed on the ICCT’s website.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
30 June
Troy Minerals Announces Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for high-purity silica at its 100%-owned Table Mountain Project, located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada (Figure 1).
Key Highlights:
- Inferred Mineral Resource of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. Overall analytical sampling results range from 95.82% to 99.82% SiO₂.
- The resource remains open along strike and at depth. Future exploration is expected to further expand the resource base and upgrade portions of the MRE to higher confidence categories.
This maiden MRE, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, consists of an Inferred Resource of 56,945,602 tonnes of quartzite grading an average of 98.91% SiO₂. The results establish Table Mountain as a significant high-purity silica deposit in British Columbia and mark a major milestone in Troy's development of this critical mineral asset. The resource is comprised of an extensive quartzite (silica) bed of the Ordovician Mount Wilson Formation and remains open for expansion along strike and at depth with further exploration.
"This maiden resource estimate at Table Mountain marks a major milestone for Troy Minerals," stated Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "We are extremely encouraged by the size and quality of this maiden high-purity silica resource, which validates the strategic value of the project. As global demand for high-purity silica continues to grow, establishing a solid resource base is a critical step toward developing Table Mountain into a future production center. We believe this achievement paves the way for the next phase of growth for Troy, and we will continue to advance the project aggressively to unlock its full potential."
Initial MRE Overview
The initial MRE (Table 1) was prepared by Ray GeoConsulting Corporation ("RGC") in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). RGC is independent of Troy Minerals Inc.
Figure 1. Location of the Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project
The following is the current Mineral Resource Estimate as at June 27, 2025 (the "Effective Date").
Table 1. Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Summary
Notes:
- CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.
- Bulk density within the quartzite unit is 2.766 t/m³.
- No recovery, dilution, or other similar mining parameters have been applied. No cutoff grade has been applied.
- Brian Ray, P.Geo. of RGC, an independent Qualified Person who prepared the initial MRE is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the Mineral Resource estimate.
- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that the Company will be able to convert inferred mineral resources to higher confidence categories, however it is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
- A Technical Report is being prepared to support this resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release.
Following the completion of this encouraging maiden resource, Troy Minerals is moving swiftly to advance the Table Mountain Project toward development. The Inferred Resource will be incorporated into a forthcoming NI 43-101 Technical Report, and the Company is outlining further work to maximize the project's value.
Next Steps
- NI 43-101 Technical Report: Troy is preparing a detailed Technical Report in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines to support the new resource estimate. The report - including methodologies, data, and modeling parameters - will be filed on SEDAR within the required 45-day period, providing full disclosure of the resource modeling and assumptions.
- Phase II Exploration Program: Planning is underway for a follow-up sampling campaign as well as a drilling campaign aimed at expanding the resource and upgrading a portion of the Inferred resource to Measured and Indicated categories. The programs will test the continuity of high-grade silica mineralization beyond the currently established zones and at depth, where the deposit remains open.
- Metallurgical Testing & Economic Studies: The Company will initiate comprehensive metallurgical testing (including purity analyses and process trials on bulk samples) to confirm that the Table Mountain silica meets specifications for high-end industrial uses. Subsequent to metallurgical testing, Troy intents to initiate scoping, economic studies.
About the Table Mountain Project
The Table Mountain Silica Project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round road access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway's Golden rail yard (Figure 2). The property covers roughly 2,304 hectares, encompassing up to 10 kilometres of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, with widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. Table Mountain is strategically situated near two established high-purity silica operations - the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry - both of which demonstrate silica purity greater than 99.6% SiO₂. This advantageous location highlights the project's potential to become a significant source of high-purity silica in a region known for hosting premium-quality silica deposits.
Figure 2. Property Boundary and Access
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Ray, P.Geo., who is independent of Troy and a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
30 June
Troy Minerals Announces Life Offering
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce aprivate placement offering (the "Offering") of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") and up to a maximum of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated to the advancement of the Company's exploration projects in British Columbia, Mongolia and Wyoming, as well as for marketing, working capital and general corporate purpose.
The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions, however the shares underlying the warrants will be subject to a contractual four month hold period from the date of issuance.
There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca at the Company's website https://troyminerals.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.
The Offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days from June 30, 2025, as the Company may agree. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with CSE policies on all or part of the Offering.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766 rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the intended use of funds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
17 June
Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program
Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program — already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.
The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar — a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.
Using a full-circle model, industrial hemp is grown, harvested, converted to biochar on the same farm, and reintroduced into the soil - turning agricultural biomass into a long-term carbon sink while enriching farmland and reducing waste.
Partnership opportunities are open in the following areas:
- Farming & Indigenous Partnerships — Growers interested in adding a minimum of 1,000 acres of hemp to their crop rotation, regenerative agriculture and on-farm biochar systems.
- Carbon Credit Buyers — Hempalta's carbon credits are third-party verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked via its blockchain-enabled registry. The Company is currently securing partners for a 5-year offtake agreement covering up to 100,000 tonnes per year of high-durability biochar carbon credits, undergoing alignment review with Alberta's TIER Protocol with >100-year permanence and also available on the Voluntary Carbon Market.
- Technology Innovators — Biochar tech companies offering mobile or modular pyrolysis systems for on-farm biomass conversion. Ideal partners enable field-level biochar deployment, turning agricultural waste into long-term carbon storage. This also supports seamless integration with MRV systems, enabling full traceability, auditability, and credit issuance across distributed farm sites.
- Corporate ESG Leaders — Community-Rooted Climate Partners - Companies looking to support circular, community-driven climate solutions. These partners can co-fund biochar deployment, purchase branded or unbranded carbon credits, or co-invest in regenerative agriculture infrastructure — with measurable social impact, Indigenous engagement, and long-term carbon outcomes tied to Alberta-based projects.
"We're already working with over a dozen farms in Alberta and we've verified more than 44,000 tonnes of carbon removal," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta. "This isn't theory, it's the planned evolution and it's happening. It's one of the most scalable nature-based carbon models in Canada and will set the precedent for our other global partnerships that are already part of our regenerative agriculture program," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta.
"By closing the loop on-farm, we reduce waste, regenerate soil, and create high-integrity, carbon credits designed to meet Alberta's TIER compliance standards — with full traceability and permanence. Our credits are also structured to meet evolving global standards under the Voluntary Carbon Market and Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, making them ideal for both Alberta-based emitters and international ESG buyers. We're now opening the door for more partners to scale it with us."
As Alberta navigates a wave of incoming data centers and industrial growth, Hempalta believes the province must also scale its carbon infrastructure in parallel. "You can't unlock the next generation of digital infrastructure without climate infrastructure to balance it," Bondar added. "Our project is that solution — made in Alberta, built on nature, and future-proofed through technology."
Hempalta's carbon credits are verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked through its blockchain-enabled registry, Trusted Carbon. The Company is actively securing multi-year offtake partners for a proposed $45M, 5-year carbon credit delivery framework, subject to regulatory review and market demand.
Interested partners can learn more or submit inquiries at:
carboncredits@hempalta.com | www.hempalta.com
About Hempalta Corp.
Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is advancing scalable, nature-based carbon removal through industrial hemp and on-farm biochar deployment. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard, the Company provides ISO-certified carbon credits verified via AI, satellite monitoring, and blockchain infrastructure.
Media Contact:
Darren Bondar
CEO, Hempalta Corp.
invest@hempalta.com
www.hempalta.com | www.hempcarbonstandard.org | www.trustedcarbon.org |
TSXV: HEMP
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "continues," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "aims," "will," and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to secure new strategic partnerships; the Company focusing on nature-based carbon credit generation; the Company focusing on scaling carbon credit issuance; the sale of verified carbon credits; the Company seeking to establish multi-year offtake agreements; the Company remaining focused on unlocking long-term value through its pivot to carbon credit markets; the sale of TIER-eligible and voluntary market carbon credits; the long-term permanence of biochar-based removals; the scalability of its nature-based carbon model and the Company building a scalable platform to support nature-based climate solutions. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: continued support from major shareholders and new investors; demand for nature-based carbon removal credits; successful onboarding of additional farmers and indigenous partners; favorable regulatory conditions; availability and deployment of biochar systems at scale; supportive market conditions and regulatory alignment in Alberta and internationally; and Hempalta's ability to execute its strategic plan and secure necessary financing or credit offtake agreements on reasonable terms. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: economic conditions and capital market volatility; changes in carbon credit market demand or pricing; regulatory changes; operational risks, including the ability to successfully implement the Hemp Carbon Standard program at scale; the Company has limited financial resources and may require additional funds to continue operating; the Company may not generate sufficient revenue to maintain operations; the forecasts and models of the Company could be inaccurate; the risk that the Company may not be able to sell carbon removal credits as anticipated or at all; inability to retain key personnel; delays in technology deployment or verification; economic volatility or disruptions to financing; and weather-related challenges impacting hemp cultivation. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
12 June
HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce HyProMag USA, LLC, a Delaware corporation ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") has received a Make More in America (MMIA) domestic finance letter of interest ("LOI") from the U.S. Export-Import ("EXIM") Bank for its first integrated rare earth recycling and magnet making facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
In terms of the letter, EXIM may be able to consider potential financing of up to $92 million of the project's costs with a repayment tenor of 10 years.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "We are very pleased with EXIM's interest in the Project. The Project is strongly aligned with EXIM's "Make More in America" initiative, which provides beneficial financing terms for U.S. companies facing oversees competition to ensure the United States reshores certain critical export areas, including the domestic manufacturing of permanent NdFeB magnets. We believe that the Project could be a major contributor to the United States' targeted permanent magnet independence and the speed at which HyProMag USA's capabilities could be deployed distinguishes the Project from potential competitors."
Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented: "The HyProMag USA development will be transformational for rare earth supply chains in the United States, and we are very pleased to see this reflected in the interest from EXIM. With the detailed engineering phase for the project well underway, HyProMag USA is well positioned to create a major new domestic hub for recycling and magnet manufacturing, and a platform for further growth in North America."
The issuance of this LOI is aligned with Executive Order 2421 of March 20, 2025 "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production" which includes near-term actions to be determined and implemented by the agencies to fast-track permits, mobilize capital for mineral producers, and create offtake agreements for strategic stockpiling for minerals critical to the United States' defense, technology, and energy.
HyProMag is commercializing Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (HPMS) recycling technology in the UK, Germany and the United States. HPMS technology was developed at the Magnetic Materials Group (MMG) at the University of Birmingham, underpinned by approximately US$100 million of research and development funding, and has major competitive advantages versus other rare earth magnet recycling technologies, which are largely focused on chemical processes but do not solve the challenges of liberating magnets from end-of-life scrap streams.
In November 2024, HyProMag announced an independent Feasibility Study which includes a Dallas Fort Worth recycling and magnet Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada respectively[i]. In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the expansion of the detailed engineering phase to include three HPMS vessels[ii] and that it was initiating concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" recycling[iii]. The DFW Hub's annual production is expected to be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity - 1,557 metric tons NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40-year operating life. It is expected the production facility will provide significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder while assisting in revitalising the U.S. magnet sector with the creation of 90-100 skilled magnet manufacturing jobs.
In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-Compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product.[iv]
Ownership
HyProMag USA is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag"). HyProMag is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.
About CoTec Holdings Corp.
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
About Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.
Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.
Maginito and CoTec are rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.
Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a letter of Intent with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe and Pulawy projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.
For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'), which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango and CoTec. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the availability of the potential financing from EXIM, the expected annual production from HyProMag USA, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, the Recycling Plants being developed by Maginito in the UK, Germany and the United States (the "Maginito Recycling Plants"), governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for Maginito's recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the Maginito Recycling Plants, and the Pulawy separation plant and future investments in the United States pursuant to the proposed cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the Feasibility Studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of Feasibility Studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and CoTec disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company and CoTec undertake no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
For further information on CoTec, please contact:
CoTec Holdings Corp.
Braam Jonker
Chief Financial Officer
braam.jonker@cotec.ca
+1 604 992-5600
For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
+1 403 444 5979
Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
