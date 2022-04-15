GamingInvesting News

HyperX the gaming division of HP, Inc., today announced an extended sponsorship and relationship with New Meta Entertainment, Inc the gaming and entertainment organization including esports vertical Dignitas and new women in gaming media platform Raidiant.

Activities Expand to Include Raidiant Women in Gaming Platform and European and Latin American Markets

HyperX Signs Dignitas Player EMUHLEET as Newest Ambassador

HyperX the gaming division of HP, Inc., today announced an extended sponsorship and relationship with New Meta Entertainment, Inc (NME), the gaming and entertainment organization including esports vertical Dignitas and new women in gaming media platform Raidiant. Working together since 2013, HyperX has supported Dignitas esports players and content creators as their official peripheral partner and will continue that role under the extended agreement. Expanding the company's initiatives to uplift women gamers, HyperX is also becoming the official peripheral partner of Raidiant, with notable focus on desktop microphones, supporting Raidiant's content creator activations.

HyperX also signed Dignitas pro player Emmalee Garrido, known as "EMUHLEET", as the latest HyperX Hero. EMUHLEET joins a strong line-up of global sports ambassadors and esports influencers. As the newest member of the HyperX family, EMUHLEET joins the HyperX Heroes community and will participate in various marketing programs and activities in addition to receiving the HyperX Heroes treatment. As a member of the Raidiant community, she will work with HyperX to inspire, educate and spotlight women gamers to champion a stronger female-inspired community.

One of the pillars of the HyperX and Dignitas activities is the popular content series, "HyperX Voice Comms," will resume production for 2022. The series pulls back the curtain for fans to gain a front seat experience of Dignitas team in-game communications during competitive matches. Featuring pop cultural and gaming memes with a spotlight on the personalities of Dignitas' competitive teams and influential content creators, HyperX and Dignitas will also collectively continue their unique and quirky advertorial videos to showcase HyperX's featured product lines. With content creators in Argentina , Austria , Brazil , Germany , Jordan , the Netherlands , Sweden , and the United Kingdom , Dignitas will highlight its diverse talent presence through HyperX-focused activations and broadcasts.

Showcasing the connection between quality peripheral products and gaming performance, Dignitas and HyperX will also continue to offer written guides on the Dignitas.gg website. Dating back to 2003, the Dignitas website has long been a destination for gamers to improve their gameplay, generating hundreds of thousands of views per month. These articles serve as a destination for fans to discover which HyperX products their favorite players and creators use for competition and streaming.

Raidiant, which launched in late 2021 as the women in gaming and esports platform of NME, will work with HyperX and Dignitas to collaborate on a Skateboarding Crossover Event involving all three brands at an on-site activation. The activation will include a women's 'skate around,' 'play around' as well as competition opportunities, Instagram moments, and meet-and-greets to intersect the large women's skate community and gaming community in the Los Angeles area.

"Working with Dignitas for over nine years, HyperX is proud to not only renew our sponsorship and add EMUHLEET to the HyperX family, but also work closely with Raidiant to help elevate women's voices and activities in the gaming community," said Stephanie Winkler , Director of Marketing, HyperX. "HyperX continues to bring great products to the gaming community and is committed to supporting a strong, healthy environment for all gamers."

"For years HyperX has helped us set the standard for high-end performance through their products. As we have evolved as an organization, so has HyperX in continuing to push forward with innovation," said John Spiher , Senior Vice President of Partnerships, New Meta Entertainment. "We are proud and honored to continue working alongside such a tenured brand and are related to expand these opportunities and resources toward the many women who interact with the Raidiant platform. Together, we will keep our eyes set on building a better future for esports."

"To be named a HyperX Hero alongside many of gaming's most inspirational and accomplished personalities is a true honor," said Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido. "As a nurse turned World Champion gamer, I'm genuinely passionate about combining my love for gaming with my life's calling of serving others. Through the HyperX Heroes initiative, I'm striving to use this platform to inspire other gamers that wish to compete and gain the confidence to know that they belong in this industry."

As a HyperX brand ambassador, EMUHLEET joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent including social influencer Bella Poarch , football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers , tennis player Daniil Medvedev , ice hockey player Filip Forsberg , international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam , skateboarder Minna Stess , and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

To enjoy upcoming HyperX related Dignitas content, fans can subscribe to YouTube.com/Dignitas and visit Dignitas.gg and Raidiant.gg .

About HyperX
For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com .

About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

Editor's Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff , HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com .

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc.in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Ryann Johnson
866-201-8538
334202@email4pr.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Jackpot World Launches Real-Time Multi-Player Mode, Leading to a 15% Jump in Players

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched real-time multi-player mode. Following its launch, the app experienced a 15% jump in its active player base.

Jackpot World has also released a new slot game called Samba and Carnival. The game features a samba theme, based on the famed Brazilian music genre and dance, with eye-catching elements such as lively samba dancers and beautiful feather graphics. Players have reviewed this new game as highly entertaining, praising the samba dancers in particular.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players FC Barcelona Wearing Official Uniforms

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team would debut new players wearing FC Barcelona uniforms starting Friday, April 15 . There will be various in-game campaigns held in celebration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team would debut new players wearing FC Barcelona uniforms starting Friday, April 15. There will be various in-game campaigns held in celebration.

FC BARCELONA Official Campaign Overview

Login Bonus

Users can get fantastic rewards such as  SSR Overus (Catalonia) and Dreamballs by logging into the game during the event period.

Special Event: Carve a History of Intense Battles

During the event period, users can replay these special scenarios over and over again to collect FC BARCELONA II Medals. These Medals can be exchanged for fantastic items.

FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer

Josep Grandios, Luikal, Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit debut as new players in this Transfer.

Daily Scenario

Users can complete these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Clear the scenario to receive Tsubasa Point Rewards and exchange them for great rewards.

Event Mission

During the event period, complete the Event Missions to earn great rewards such as Dreamballs, Tamotsu Ide , Black Ball (SSR)s, and more.

Dreamball Exchange

The Dreamball Exchange is getting an update with the FC BARCELONA home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them!

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-fc-barcelona-wearing-official-uniforms-301526374.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

CREATURE HUNTERS by the producer of One Piece Mecha, Is Now Officially Launched on Pancakeswap

- Creature Hunters recently launched a successful IDO Launching on the NFT Launchpad in March 2022. Furthermore, the project's CHTS Token has been reviewed and successfully listed on Pancakeswap 's DEX for sale. Players can now follow the growth of CHTS's value directly through Crypto markets stats sites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap

Top 5 Dynamite Reasons To Play Creature Hunters — A Game Not To Be Missed

Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defense game built on NFTs technology. People will take on the role of the character in order to defend themselves against constant attack by enemies or annihilation. Players will be rewarded if they win the match. Furthermore, with diverse gaming modes, users can have various ways to easily and conveniently earn rewards.

V ision of Creature Hunters

A real-life game platform run by a self-sustaining NFT ecosystem in which anyone can easily participate. Creature Hunters creates a welcoming environment for player s w ith quick access, high performance, and user convenience. Furthermore, this is a platform where anyone should be able to quickly create, sell, buy, exchange, farm, and use NFTs.

Four important missions of Creature Hunters

1. Making a game easier for players all over the world to access, play and enjoy it

Unlike some NFT games, which have numerous complex processes and procedures to learn before playing for the first time. Its disadvantage is that it reduces new users, and high entry barriers are a significant barrier to new players. Creature Hunters make s it easy for people to use, especially newcomers.

2. Providing equipment for anyone to quickly resolve cryptocurrency without expertise in NFT through game simple game activities

Using the benefits of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency owners and players can easily connect and trade in Creature Hunters. It contributes to a self-sustaining NFT ecosystem, resulting in a long-lasting and secure token.

3. Playing unique design games in fair, diversity of game modes and rewards must be accompanied

The game is created with full of enthusiasm, based on the user's perspective. Zang You Shick , the creator of Creature Hunters, is a producer who worked as an OVA director on Walt Disney's "Gargoyles" project, directed Warner Brothers' "Mask," and produced One Piece Mecca (theater version). As a result, the overall background of the game, as well as the design of each element, should surely be distinct and appealing.

4. Keeping the transparent game environment

When users play Creature Hunters, the outcome or reward must be properly reflected based on the NFT character or item. This refers to a user's level, characteristics, skill, and control. Data on all rewards provided to players as a result of the game must be transparently managed on the blockchain using blockchain technology.

Upcoming: Multiple Giveaways & Rewardable Community Events

Multiple Rewardable & Giveaway events would be constantly hold in order to connect and create the most appealing activity for the community. To carry out the above plan, Creature Hunters will continue to invest in and build activities such as Airdrop, Bounty, KOL Gameplay Streaming, Game Contest, and so on.

All of the above activities have appealing rewards, are free to participate in, and are simple to win. As a result, in order to not miss out on any opportunities to attend, make sure to follow Creature Hunters' official channels to stay up to date abou t the most exciting events.

Additionally, Creature Hunters Tokens (CHTS) are now listed for sale on Pancakeswap. So don't hesitate to check out and invest in the project.

CHTS's Buying Link: https://bit.ly/3tFbY7r

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Linkedin | Discord | Medium | Youtube | Tiktok

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creature-hunters-by-the-producer-of-one-piece-mecha-is-now-officially-launched-on-pancakeswap-301525688.html

SOURCE Creature Hunters

SOURCE Creature Hunters

Pro Skater Stevie Williams Joins Upcoming NFT Skateboarding Game, SkateX, as Advisor

The metaverse game, to be built on the Solana blockchain, will be the first release from Web3 game studio Block Tackle

Key takeaways:

Leading growth investors acquire minority stake in Coda Payments, the world's leading independent content monetization platform

Smash Capital, Insight Partners, and GIC invest $690 million in the cross-border monetization provider as brand expands into more territories

Today, Coda Payments ("Coda"), the world's leading independent platform for digital content monetization, announced that a consortium of top-tier growth investors has acquired a minority stake in the company.

Compass UOL launches scholarship program focused on the metaverse

The company will provide 1,000 scholarships to several institutions in Brazil to develop high-potential talents in cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, NFT, blockchain, DeFi, design, animations, and games through one of the company's 18 innovation studios until 2023.

Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, announces the launch of a scholarship program with disciplines focused on training professionals for the metaverse through an innovation studio focused on Gaming and XR (extended reality).

