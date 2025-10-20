HydroGraph to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 23, 2025

HydroGraph to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 23, 2025

HydroGraph Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph"), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, is pleased to announce that President & CEO Kjirstin Breure will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:25 am Eastern Time.

Ms. Breure will provide an overview presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com .

Investors can register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=hgraf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Investors section of the HydroGraph website at https://hydrograph.com/ .

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting at one of these events should contact their Emerging Growth conference representatives, or Matt Kreps, Vice President of Investor Relations for HydroGraph, at matt.kreps@hydrograph.com .

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps
Vice President, HydroGraph Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


