HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced that it has opened its 13,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Manhattan, KS for production of its graphene.

The company's patented Hyperion detonation process achieves the highest quality graphene at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions.

Products include standard fractal graphene, an additive super-material used to enhance strength, water resistance, flexibility, electrical conductivity and the company's proprietary "reactive graphene" with its unique enabling it to chemically combine with other products, a superior bonding process to the competitors.

"The completion of our new facility marks a key milestone in the revolution of graphene production and commercialization from lab to market," said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. "The HydroGraph process produces 99.8% pure graphene in identical batches with the lowest environmental footprint, striking at the heart of what's needed to make graphene the world's first 2D material discovered."

The new facility is designed using the famous "Bell Labs" approach, providing R&D workspace near the manufacturing and production process to enhance future innovation and product development. HydroGraph's R&D infrastructure combines a unique network of chemistry, physics and engineering disciplines.

"This facility is the pinnacle in research and development," said Dr. Chris Sorensen, vice president R&D. "Our new space allows the science to flourish and, as a result, will allow graphene to live up to its potential to change the world."

The global graphene market size was valued at $87.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028 . HydroGraph's graphene plant is operational now and scaling to commercial production by the end of the year, kicking off a five-year plant expansion and job creation plan for the Manhattan, KS region.

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company's future products and personnel appointments; the scaling up of the Company's Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company's possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region ; and the Company's future attendance at The Advanced Materials Show event .

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

