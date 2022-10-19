GamingInvesting News

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2022 ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on November 15, 2022).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration : https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa1ec580e695d495db24197bd9a916b06

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com .

