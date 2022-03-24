GamingInvesting News

HPIL Holding is pleased to provide further progress on several key business items discussed during the HPIL Quarterly Conference Call on February 24th . Filings: HPIL Holding is continuing to make progress on our Filings updates leveraging expert support from SRCO Meraki and our Attorney. The hurdles have been the past convertible notes and the shortage of documents and we have aggressively been working on this and ...

- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to provide further progress on several key business items discussed during the HPIL Quarterly Conference Call on February 24th .

Filings: HPIL Holding is continuing to make progress on our Filings updates leveraging expert support from SRCO (Accounting), Meraki (Disclosures), and our Attorney. The hurdles have been the past convertible notes and the shortage of documents and we have aggressively been working on this and expect the updates will be uploaded promptly and upon completion we fully expect to be compliant after these submissions and the review process.

World Gaming Group:

  • Solomon's Revenge: Ahoy! The game continues to evolve in exciting ways and is "on schedule" for launch spring/summer 2022. Marketing activities to begin in April ahead of launch. Internal testing is on the horizon as the wind fills our sales at full speed ahead, the team is actively working on their pirate speak and in game taunts.
  • ZIPPA:  Platform is progressing rapidly with differentiated features under development.  Unique Video editing enhancements complete with stickers and multi-track asset mixing are more than 50% completed, and we are "on track" to engage Pro Users in our Beta in Q2.Apogee Dynamics:
  • "Proof of Technology" progress is exciting and "firmly on schedule" for our mid '22 release plan
  • Initial Patent Submission(s) expected to be completed in Q2 '22 ahead of "Proof of Technology" release
  • Momentum continues in each targeted platform:  2-wheel, 4-wheel, multi-wheel and beyond

New Marketing Hire:  HPIL is actively interviewing candidates for the position of Marketing Leader.  This hire will play an important role as we introduce many exciting new platforms to the market in 2022, as well as in the creation of our company Brand(s).

"I am pleased to share the exciting progress of HPIL Holding as we continue to build valuable IP in each of our businesses, on our path to market disruption", said Stephen Brown CEO.

The Companies new ground-breaking acquisition "HummToken" is rapidly progressing and expects to be launching at the end of Q2.

The Company is in the middle of building a new user-friendly website that hopefully will give its shareholders a better direction on what the companies progress is.

HPIL Company next conference call will be on May 19 th , 2022 Conference call link: https://www.hpilholding.ca/

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:
info@hpilholding.ca
www.hpilholding.ca
+1 778-819-1956
Contact:
Stephen Brown
CEO

