HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on May 27, 2026

HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on May 27, 2026

 HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET 2:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2026Q2Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations HP Inc. Investor Relations
  
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www.hp.com/go/newsroom


©Copyright 2026 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.


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