House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika 's (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun ®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Beginning today and continuing until March 7 th , 2022, players will be encouraged to play for free and lend an environmental hand to reach a goal of planting 100,000 trees in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho, USA .

Players of the game will gather seeds which will go towards planting the trees and delivering positive environmental impact.

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are home to the Western white pine trees, also known as the "king of pines", a species that has been harshly impacted by disease. To help combat this, HOF Impact will help plant species that are resilient to insects, disease, and fire. The newly planted trees will help to revive the forests' ecological and biological systems and support nature and the natural habitats of many animals including timber wolves, raccoons, moose, black bears, coyotes, cougars, and more.

HOF Impact™ is collaborating on this project with Dots Eco – an organisation which specialises in connecting games to environmental causes.

The initiative was chosen based on a poll of House of Fun® players, with the global player community expressing a real passion for impactful environmental and conservation initiatives. Players participating in the game will receive personal certificates thanking them for taking part in this impactful environmental cause and distinctive tree planting initiative.

Tal Friedman , General Manager at House of Fun®, comments:

"While striving to bring Fun and joy to the world is the core essence of House of Fun®, we are very committed to providing our players with opportunities to support impactful and environmental initiatives. We initiated a survey among our players and they voted for the game to support reforestation efforts. We actioned their wishes by collaborating with Dots Eco to plant 100,000 trees to help the environmental and natural ecosystem. We are confident our players will share our vision and while still having fun, get on board with us for this current campaign as well as future initiatives of HOF Impact™.

Nadav Gross , CEO & Co-Founder of Dots Eco, comments:

" At Dots Eco we are dedicated to turning any digital interaction into a significant environmental impact. We are thrilled to see House of Fun® take on board such an important cause and turn it into a campaign that aligns with the fun of their game and the passion of their player community. In working with the HOF Impact™ team, we cannot wait to see the trees firmly planted in the grounds of Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests!"

House of Fun® is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

About House of Fun®

House of Fun® , a global title from Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK), is one of the most popular free slots themed games in the world. The game offers a unique combination of Vegas-inspired free slots alongside new and fun entertainment, including free daily prizes and album collections. As part of HOF's vision, we launched an environmental initiative by the name of HOF Impact™, an ongoing series of campaigns enabling players to contribute to environmental causes while spinning their favourite slots for free.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

TINY REBEL GAMES CLOSES $7M ROUND FOR PETAVERSE NETWORK, BRINGING FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE METAVERSE

Tiny Rebel Games an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

Keep reading... Show less

Hagerty and Gran Turismo 7 Partner to Offer Exciting In-Game Benefits for Car Enthusiasts, Game Players and Hagerty Drivers Club Members

Focused on its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations, leading automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty announces a global gaming partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Gran Turismo™ 7 available on PS4™ and PS5™ consoles from today. The partnership is an exciting first for Hagerty, which continues its reach into the entertainment world by embedding automotive history, knowledge and access within the game to foster car love for players and Hagerty members.

Keep reading... Show less

INSPIRED LAUNCHES IGAMING CONTENT IN CONNECTICUT

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its popular online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings. This marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products. With this launch, Inspired's popular and entertaining game themes, including Big Spin Bonus™ Bullion Bars™ and Gold Cash Free Spins™ are available in the state for the first time, with more in the pipeline.

Keep reading... Show less

RAON with BTS: A BTS themed Korean language board game released in the U.S.

RAON with BTS distributed by Korea Boardgames is now available in the U.S. and can be purchased through Amazon. The game features Korean and English rules to help consumers from around the world to easily learn and play with the Korean language.

Keep reading... Show less

Indiana Becomes the Newest State on Internet Vikings' U.S. Map

Taking the U.S. by storm, the global iGaming hosting leader, Internet Vikings, has officially announced the start of its operations in the state of Indiana . Steadily expanding across the American iGaming landscape, the company has attained licensing and already established a sound base of customers in a variety of other progressive and well-regulated states. Aiming at the stars and stripes, Internet Vikings is sure to raise the game by supporting all industry-related companies seeking to get their game on in Indiana .

Kristoffer Ottosson , the company's Head of Hosting Services, had this to say about their latest achievement: "It is just wonderful to see how the U.S. is responding to our innovative offerings. As we have moved across the States, we have quickly acquired customers and had amazing results." Internet VIkings have no doubt that their arrival in Indiana heralds yet another bright star on our unfolding path towards helping the industry to grow and find solid ground.

Keep reading... Show less

Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai: The Metaverse must be Fully Decentralized

In a recent interview, Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai expressed his views on the development of the metaverse: "Many metaverse products or ecologies are still centralized, which could not be called real metaverse. Only the decentralized metaverse is safe, free and eternal, and that is the real metaverse."

Keep reading... Show less

