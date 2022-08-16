GamingInvesting News

In collaboration with Elgato and Corsair, the brand will reward deserving entrant creators with new streaming gear, custom gaming set ups and more.

Finding success as a creator in the gaming space is no easy feat. That's why HOT POCKETS® is teaming up with Elgato a leader in audiovisual technology for gamers of all levels, to launch the One20 Contest. Together through this new campaign and platform, One20 is looking for up-and-coming content superstars to bring up to the next level with cash, gaming accessories and more.

Courtesy of Hot Pockets

One20 is a new creator-first platform through which HOT POCKETS will support emerging gaming content stars, celebrating their prowess and dedication and inspiring success.

"There are so many amazing content creators across different platforms, but the grind to get discovered can be difficult," said Bryan Waddell , HOT POCKETS Brand Marketing Manager. "This contest is a significant opportunity for us to recognize the gaming community that has helped build the HOT POCKETS brand by supporting and amplifying the next generation of creators and their fans."

Each submission period, thirty entrant creators will be chosen as finalists based on personality, expressiveness, creativity and engagement. 10 finalists per voting period will move forward, and then the gaming community will vote online for their favorite to become a winner and an official One20 creator. The 12 finalists who receive the most votes - one winner per month - will each receive an amazing prize pack, upgraded gear, content collaboration, digital promotion and more. They'll also become HOT POCKETS brand ambassadors!

To enter, flex your gaming skills and tell the community who you are in a 120-second video. Then, during a submission period, post the video to your Twitter account with the #One20Contest hashtag. Finalists will be evaluated by a panel of judges led by professional esports commentator and host Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez. For all the contest details, including eligibility, entry dates, what needs to be in the video, and judging criteria, see the official rules at www.One20.gg .

"I'm all about uplifting and providing opportunities for all. Thankfully, HOT POCKETS felt the same way which was why the One20 was a perfect fit," said Goldenboy. "The One20 contest is an opportunity for creators to engage with a globally recognized brand and get critical experience in not only growing as a creator but as a professional in the ever-expanding content space."

As a part of the One20, HOT POCKETS is promising more than $100,000 in prizes to support the winning creators and set them up for success. The brand will hook up each of the 12 One20 winners with the best tech, gaming accessories and even straight cash for the ultimate gaming and streaming set up, including:

  • Corsair Voyager A1600 Gaming Laptop and HD60 X
  • Corsair HS65 Stereo Headset
  • Exclusive HOT POCKETS Branded Stream Deck MK.2 and Wave:3 Mic
  • Wave Mic Arm and Wave Shock Mount
  • Facecam and Ring Light
  • One-Year Supply of HOT POCKETS
  • HOT POCKETS Limited-Edition Microfreezer

"HOT POCKETS had a vision and mission to recognize the gaming content creator community and when they approached Elgato and Corsair to participate we felt it was an amazing fit," said Miguel Lozada , Director of Partnerships for Elgato. "This contest is not only a unique opportunity for creators to gain exposure but the provided products for the winners could actually make a difference in various ways."

Want to shake up the gaming world? Visit One20.gg for details on submissions and how to get started. If you're not a creator but want to support someone, the first voting period is coming up where you can review finalists and cast a vote.

To keep up with all things related to HOT POCKETS, visit HotPockets.com and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older (or 19 if resident of AL or NE, or 21 in MS).Void where prohibited. Submit by 9/1/2022 11:59:59 p.m. ET for this quarter's selection process. See rules at One20.gg. for details.

Courtesy of Hot Pockets

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GAIMIN's Early Access Event opens its platform and monetization app to gamers

GAIMIN announces the opening of its gaming and monetization platform to the gaming community.

Following recently completed initial testing of its monetisation and gaming platform, GAIMIN.io ltd is opening up its gaming and monetization platform to 10,000 gamers during August and September.

Coinchange Financials Inc. Partners with TradeZing

Announced alongside the new NFT Landscape Report showcasing the digital asset's evolution, this strategic partnership will provide educational tools for Coinchange and TradeZing users to learn more about cryptos, NFTs and applicable uses

Coinchange Financials Inc., a leading company offering an automated crypto wealth management platform, and TradeZing, a live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for Millennial and Gen-Z traders, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership benefiting both parties by allowing them to begin researching, publishing, and sharing any and all information surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrencies, their evolution, and all their applicable uses. Coinchange will be a day one partner, meaning that they will be available on the platform at TradeZing's launch. This gives the company access to its own exclusive channel to create content, the opportunity to receive prime positioning on the website, and further drive Coinchange users to the innovative platform to further educate themselves on the DeFi market and all it entails: cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Award-Winning MMORPG Guild Wars 2 Launches on Steam Aug. 23 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

New Platform, Twitch Drop Support, and New Complete Collection Arrive for One of the Highest-rated MMORPGs of All Time

- The award-winning Guild Wars ® 2 launches on Steam on Tuesday, Aug. 23 marking the first time the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will be available on a third-party platform. Widely hailed as one of the most beloved PC games of all time, the subscription-free online world of Tyria celebrates its 10th birthday this month by opening the doors of adventure to a new group of players.

Gamiotics Leads the BYOD Era in Live Entertainment

The proliferation of devices such as tablets and smartphones, now used by many people in their daily lives has fed the surge of access to information and technology in the workplace and in entertainment. Gamiotics technology is changing the game by delivering access to live entertainment to consumers worldwide by putting technology in the palm of their hands. The technology has evolved Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) beyond human resources and in-flight entertainment ease.

Bring Your Own Device in the workplace is a trend that began emerging across industries such as education, manufacturing, and healthcare, where many companies adopted policies that allowed their employees to access corporate data by using mobile devices securely. In mobile entertainment, airlines have been delivering individualized entertainment to passengers most commonly through cabin televisions or seatback screens. With more than 90 percent of passengers now carrying mobile phones, tablets, and laptops with them on board, many airlines have adopted policies allowing an opportunity to access the internet while in-flight through BYOD.

Warren Sharp Joins SportsGrid as Lead Pro Football Analyst

SportsGrid announced today Warren Sharp has signed a multi-year agreement to join the network as a lead pro football analyst. Sharp will provide live reports featuring his statistical insights and actionable analytics across the SportsGrid weekday and weekend live programming. Now with master control operating at its headquarters at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ SportsGrid's audience has more than doubled to 496,000 average daily impressions on CTV and OTT platforms over the past quarter. Live reports will include his expert commentary, breaking news, and game-specific odds and lines opportunities. Sharp, previously with NBC Sports, will be a regular contributor across the SportsGrid live programming line-up, along with providing insights and analysis to SportsGrid's content, social media efforts, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

The Sharp reports will cover the NFL regular season and playoffs appearing on Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today, and In-Game Live All Access. Sharp will now headline SportsGrid's talent roster including Scott Ferrall , Craig Mish , Gabe Morency , Ben Stevens , Kevin Walsh , Andrew Andersson , and more.

"We are elated to welcome Warren Sharp to the SportsGrid team just in time for the start of the NFL season. Warren's well-known insights and deep analysis of the NFL teams, players, and betting markets have developed his reputation as one of the foremost experts in the sports betting industry. We are extremely pleased and excited to add him to our NFL coverage for multiple years," said Adam Kaplan , Chief Operating Officer at SportsGrid.

Sharp, a national media personality and leader in advanced analytics for professional football said, "When I look at the future of sports gambling coverage, I see SportsGrid as an outstanding place to reach the fans who want the NFL insight I provide on a regular basis.  SportsGrid's content strategy gives me the freedom to provide that information with the personality and style that I believe resonates with NFL fans and particularly NFL fans who gamble. I'd like to thank Adam Kaplan and the rest of the team at SportsGrid for giving me that opportunity."

In addition to his hosting and network appearances, Sharp will contribute to SportsGrid's new app launch and be a contributor to the SportsGrid social media strategy, amplifying content, making picks and posting betting-related video content on his and SportsGrid's social media channels.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Media Contact
Charles Theiss
SportsGrid, Inc.
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warren-sharp-joins-sportsgrid-as-lead-pro-football-analyst-301606089.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

Kids Kicking Cancer Receives $1,000,000 Pledge from Kraft Family to Build New Interactive Digital Dojo to Empower Children in Pain Through Martial Arts Therapy

- Kids Kicking Cancer announces a $1,000,000 pledge from philanthropists Larry and Jackie Kraft to support the buildout of a new web-based digital dojo for children with cancer and other pediatric illnesses such as sickle cell, hemophilia, GI issues, and organ transplants.

Larry and Jackie Kraft

The goal of the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is to connect pediatric patients with Martial Arts Therapeutic Mentors, as well as friends and peers all over the world. Kids will be able to participate in virtual martial arts therapy classes, access the new on-demand library of martial arts technique videos, participate in unique virtual age-appropriate events and engage with other patients through chat, blogs and gamification offerings.

" With the support of the Kraft Family, we will have the opportunity to provide a tool to children in hospitals to help lower their pain, empower them through teaching (the world) and connect them to a community of children who are also experiencing similar challenges" , says Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg (Founder and Global Director of Kids Kicking Cancer). "We are determined to touch the lives of 1,000,000 children within the next several years. Building the Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is the key to fulfilling that vision."

As a result of the COVID pandemic, Kids Kicking Cancer successfully pivoted to digital program offerings across the United States and globally, resulting in increased demand for its therapeutic product. With daily requests from oncology camps, hospitals and health-based organizations requesting more robust online programming and virtual "face to face" interaction with their patients, it is evident that creating a means for increased virtual connections is integral to combating pediatric social isolation.

The effects of isolation on children and teens remains a national concern and is associated with a wide range of negative outcomes, including school drop-out, depressive symptoms, social anxiety, suicide ideation, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and sleep problems. In addition, sick children are routinely denied normal social interaction due to treatment constraints and immunosuppressant issues. The immunocompromised child is particularly vulnerable to the ill effects of isolation.

"No sick child should ever suffer the pain and anxiety of serious illness on his own ," said Larry Kraft , a member of the Kids Kicking Cancer Board of Directors and owner of Serta Restokraft Mattress Co.

"That is why we are dedicated to supporting this amazing effort ," said Jackie Kraft . " We have seen the power of these children teaching. That impact can be significantly replicated with the tools that we are proud to help bring to life."

Kids Kicking Cancer has hired a Detroit -based marketing agency partner, Rebuild, to help manage platform design and build. The new Heroes Circle Digital Dojo is expected to launch in 2023 along with the opening of the Kraft Digital Dojo Studio for production and broadcasting. The virtual studio will be housed near the Larry and Jackie Kraft Healing Arts Studio, dedicated in 2013, where actual classes take place with the children.

About Kids Kicking Cancer and the Heroes Circle

The Heroes Circle ® is a global healing and wellness initiative inspired by the children of Kids Kicking Cancer. Through the use of martial arts therapy and the teachings of highly accredited Martial Arts Therapists, children and adults are equipped with the tools to lower their pain, anxiety, toxic stress and fear. Our evidence-based therapy is delivered in person and virtually throughout hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient centers, homes and schools across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit HeroesCircle.org .

About REBUILD

REBUILD is an integrated, creative marketing agency based in Detroit, MI. In 2022, celebrating 10 years of architecting brand campaigns that deliver world-class creativity and innovation that is disruptive and memorable. They specialize in the Healthcare, Personal Finance, Travel, Retail, Gaming/Metaverse and Web3/Blockchain categories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kids-kicking-cancer-receives-1-000-000-pledge-from-kraft-family-to-build-new-interactive-digital-dojo-to-empower-children-in-pain-through-martial-arts-therapy-301606567.html

SOURCE Kids Kicking Cancer

