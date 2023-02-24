Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Nickel Investing News

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMXLQJ47

Issuer Name

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Helikon Investments Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Dublin

Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.368500

4.699500

9.068000

24339900

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.368500

3.656600

8.025100

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMXLQJ47

0

11725696

0.000000

4.368500

Sub Total 8.A

11725696

4.368500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

19 July 2024

19 July 2024

Cash

1150000

0.428400

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

01 October 2025

01 October 2025

Cash

2525000

0.940700

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

03 December 2024

03 December 2024

Cash

1883117

0.701600

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

30 January 2026

30 January 2026

Cash

7056087

2.628800

Sub Total 8.B2

12614204

4.699500%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

4.368500

4.699500

9.068000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740642/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-TR-1-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte MineralsHZM:CAHZM:LNNickel Investing
HZM:CA,HZM:LN
The Conversation (0)
Rolls of galvanized steel sheet inside the factory or warehouse

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

The future for the global nickel market looks bright as the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to grow exponentially — this could spur further mining activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries.

Demand for nickel as a battery metal and as an important component in stainless steel fabrication continues to grow, and companies and countries alike are eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the top hot spots for nickel production. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2022, based on the latest US Geological Survey data.

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals CEO to Address BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

US Government Prioritization of Domestic Battery Mineral Production in Focus

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Henri van Rooyen, will address the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference next week in Hollywood, Florida. Mr. van Rooyen will be speaking on Tuesday February 28, 2023 to update on recent positive developments regarding Talon's Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota and the Tamarack Nickel Project's role in the United States' EV battery supply chain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Strategic Partnership Between QPM Energy And Carbon Logica

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited’s (“QPM”) wholly owned subsidiary, QPM Energy Pty Ltd (“QPME”), is delighted to announce the signing of a Strategic Partnership with Carbon Logica Pty Ltd (“CL") to jointly develop and invest in carbon abatement projects for mines in the NBB.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX: QPM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Queensland Pacific Metals (‘QPM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QPM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 23 February 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo Mining Corp is an intermediate-stage mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Luanga Project. The Luanga Project is an intermediate-stage PGE including palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold, and nickel exploration project located in Carajss, Para State, Brazil.

Horizonte Minerals Pictorial Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company")is pleased to present a pictorial update showing progress at the Company's Araguaia Nickel Project ("the Project"). This is the inaugural photobook of Horizonte's new quarterly pictorial series providing updates from across our projects

As of 31st January, construction of Araguaia was 40% complete and remains on-budget and on-schedule for first nickel in Q1 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hgv Announces Tender For Investment Manager

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

FY23 Half Year Results

Altech Batteries Ltd ASIC Registers Company Name as Altech Batteries Ltd

Related News

Gold Investing

Daniella Dimitrov: Who's Funding Junior Miners? Trends to Watch in 2023

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Silver Investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand (Updated 2023)

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Gets Ready for Next Phase of Drilling at Gowganda West Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

×