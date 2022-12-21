Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRs) AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCAs)

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company")announces in relation to Mr Owen Bavinton, a Non-Executive Director of Horizonte Minerals plc, that on 20 December 2022 his wife, Mrs Beverley Bavinton purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 20p each in Horizonte Minerals plc at an average price of GBP 1.3960 per share. As a result, together with shares held by Mrs Bavinton, Mr Bavinton now holds 110,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.04% of the total number of voting rights

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
NameBeverley Ann Finch Bavinton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/statusPCA, being the wife of Owen Bavinton, Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
NameHorizonte Minerals plc
b)
LEI213800OEYYR39UNYQY91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 20p each in Horizonte Minerals plc

GB00BMXLQJ47
b)
Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
GBP 1.396010,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


10,000

GBP 1.3960
e)
Date of the transaction20 December 2022
f)
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, visitwww.horizonteminerals.comor contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Simon Retter (CFO)
Patrick Chambers (Head of IR)
info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss
Cath Drummond
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS
Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Pará state, Brazil, the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is under construction with first metal scheduled for early 2024, when fully ramped up with Line 1 and Line 2, is forecast to produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte's top three shareholders are La Mancha Investments S.à r.l., Glencore plc and Orion Resource Partners LLP.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment as described herein, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the second RKEF line at Araguaia on time, or at all, the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the costs and timing for delivery of the equipment to be purchased as described herein, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates and achieving production in accordance with the Company's potential production profile or at all. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment contemplated herein, on time or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the implementation of a second RKEF line at Araguaia on the timeline contemplated or at all, exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates, together with the risks identified and disclosed in the Company's disclosure record available on the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com, including without limitation, the annual information form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Araguaia Report and the Vermelho Report. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

