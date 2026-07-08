Honoring Local Bravery at the 24th American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Bravery often lives in a single, split-second decision. At the 24th Annual American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast in Chicago on May 6, community leaders, supporters and partners gathered to honor those rare individuals who, in the face of crisis, chose to run toward the danger.

As a long-standing partner of the American Red Cross of Illinois, the Motorola Solutions Foundation was proud to sponsor the Heroes Breakfast's Law Enforcement Hero Award. This is more than an award. It's a moment to recognize the heart, grit and selflessness of the people who protect our communities every day.

A Heroic Rescue on the Ice

This year's Law Enforcement Hero Award honorees, Officers Dennis Stachura and Marco Lomibao of the Glendale Heights Police Department, show us that "duty" often requires extraordinary sacrifice.

On a sub-zero December morning, a vehicle carrying three people plunged into a frozen pond. Despite the danger of the thin ice and freezing water, the officers pressed on until every life was saved. Their teamwork and courage capture the true meaning of heroism.

Watch the powerful story of their rescue.

About the Program

The Heroes Breakfast honors a Class of Heroes whose actions reflect the Red Cross mission to alleviate human suffering. We congratulate the entire 2026 Class of Heroes for their inspiring courage.

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CBS News Chicago or the American Red Cross of Illinois

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



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