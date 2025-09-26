HONEYWELL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND EFFECTIVE FOURTH QUARTER 2025

- Honeywell ( NASDAQ: HON ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.52 to $4.76 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 5, 2025 out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025 .

"Our decision to raise the dividend reflects both our focus on value creation and our confidence in the future," said Vimal Kapur , Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "As we prepare to transform into three independent companies, each with the assets, scale and technology to thrive as market leaders, we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value and unlocking new benefits for all stakeholders."

This marks the 16 th time in 15 consecutive years that Honeywell has increased its annual dividend.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, a standalone, publicly traded company, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, a standalone, publicly traded company, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the consummation of the spin-off of the Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, which can affect our performance in both the near and long term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

