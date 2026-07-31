Honeywell Technologies Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

9:45 a.m. CDT.
Presentation Materials / Webcast Details
Real-time webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at investor.honeywell.com , where related materials will be posted following presentations and a replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.
About Honeywell Technologies
Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom.
Additional Information
Honeywell Technologies uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywell.com , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.
HON-EV
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731199510/en/
Media
Stacey Jones
(980) 378-6258
stacey.jones@honeywell.com
Investor Relations
Mark Macaluso
(704) 627-6118
mark.macaluso@honeywell.com