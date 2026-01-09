Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources Inc. Gets TSXV Approval, Closes $3M Private Placement Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that, further to its July 24, 2025, September 22, 2025, October 6, 2025, and December 12, 2025 news releases the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and has now closed $1.00 unit ("Unit")private placement financing (the "Financing"), for total aggregate gross proceeds of $3,128,384.

The Company has issued a total of 3,128,384 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants are subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the Company's projects and general working capital. In connection with the Financing and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company has paid cash finder's fees of $59,605 and issued 59,605 Non-Transferable Broker Warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com) Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-cribcal applicabons, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Labn America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercializabon of anbmony-free solar glass designed for next-generabon photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-durabon, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • Energy Solubons: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrificabon solubons that reduce costs and opbmize renewable generabon for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-- creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Reladons info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE The informa,on contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securi,es legisla,on. Forward-looking statements relate to informa,on that is based on assump,ons of management, forecasts of future results, and es,mates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predic,ons, expecta,ons, beliefs, plans, projec,ons, objec,ves, assump,ons or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Homerun Resources
Homerun Resources
