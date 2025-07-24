Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval for its $3 million, $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing").

Further, and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $1,568,000 and will issue 1,568,000 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the Company's projects and general working capital. In connection with the Financing and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will pay cash finder's fees of $28,455 and issue 28,455 Non-Transferable Broker Warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

One insider subscribed to the Financing for $100,000 or 100,000 Units, that portion of the Financing is a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

UPDATE ON $6M INSTITUTIONAL FINANCING

Further to Homerun's News Release of June 16th 2025, announcing the Binding Term Sheet with an institutional investor, the Company is pleased to provide an update that the financing is in final review and closing processes with the Exchange.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California – Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.,

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

