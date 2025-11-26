Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key commercialization milestone for the Company's AI-driven energy solutions business.

The Hub is Homerun Energy's advanced AI-enabled Energy Management System (EMS), built to orchestrate batteries and other flexible assets in real time to maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and protect asset life. By connecting directly to the Risen BESS, The Hub now controls live charging and discharging at the customer's site based on market signals, grid conditions, and on-site constraints, demonstrating full field functionality on a commercial battery platform.

"This first commercial installation of The Hub on a Risen battery provides the validation investors have been waiting for," said Dr Luca Sorbello, CEO, Homerun Energy "We have moved from development to live operations, proving that our AI-enabled control system can unlock more value from storage assets while supporting a cleaner, more reliable grid."

Learn more about the installation through this informative video: https://youtu.be/zwc_T0sPCVE

AI is central to the intelligence behind The Hub. By continuously analysing real-time data, from grid conditions and market prices to on-site consumption and battery health, The Hub's AI models predict optimal dispatch strategies before they're needed. This allows the system to automatically maximize revenue opportunities, reduce operating costs, and protect the battery from unnecessary wear. As The Hub learns from each installation, its algorithms become even more accurate, enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable control across an entire fleet of distributed energy assets.

The inaugural deployment enables:

  • Intelligent dispatch of the battery to capture price arbitrage, peak shaving, and grid-support services
  • Real-time monitoring and analytics, giving asset owners full visibility into performance and health
  • Configurable control strategies, allowing operators to adapt quickly to evolving tariffs, regulations, and market opportunities
  • Scalable architecture, built to manage fleets of storage assets across multiple sites

As renewable generation continues to grow, battery storage and intelligent control systems are becoming critical to balancing supply and demand. With The Hub now operating on a live battery installation, Homerun Energy is positioned to support developers, asset owners, and utilities looking to maximize the value of their storage portfolios.

"Storage is only as smart as the software that controls it," added Luca Sorbello "The Hub was built from the ground up for flexibility and scale, so this first installation is just the beginning."

Learn more at www.homerunenergy.com

About Homerun

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276016

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSXV conditional approval for its previously announced financing, originally announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ("Magnum") (ASX: MGU) (OTCQB: MGUFF), to jointly evaluate the application of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Related News

Copper Investing

BHP and Anglo Officially End Merger Talks

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Commences First-Ever Drilling at the Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project, Puno, Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Gold Investing

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up