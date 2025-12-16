Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that road improvement works benefiting the Company's planned silica processing and solar glass industrial hub in Santa Maria Eterna, in the Municipality of Belmonte, State of Bahia, Brazil, are firmly underway.

The Santa Maria Eterna road project, connecting BA-274 and BA-982 and providing direct access to BR-101, the principal federal highway in the region, is being funded primarily by the Federal Government of Brazil through the Ministry of Transport, via the Union budget, with the State of Bahia acting as the executing entity. Recent field photographs provided to the Company show grading, compaction, material placement and water-truck operations along the Santa Maria Eterna corridor, confirming that road improvement activities have commenced on the segments that form the main logistics route to Homerun's Santa Maria Eterna silica project.

Figure 1 & 2. Road construction underway along BA-982 SME District

The 2026 draft federal budget (PLOA 2026) includes a specific road construction line item, "BA-274 (Santa Maria Eterna) - Entr. BA-275(A) (Itapebi)", under code 1C09 - Construction of road section, within the Ministry of Transport's investment program, with an allocated amount of R$15 million. This classification indicates that the initiative is financed predominantly with federal fiscal-budget resources ("recursos próprios" of the federal treasury). While this BA-274 / BA-275 - Santa Maria Eterna item is not described in public documents as being exclusively or formally dedicated to Homerun's future solar glass plant, the route directly services the Santa Maria Eterna district and is highly supportive of the Company's long-term industrial development plans.

EXECUTION OF INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITMENTS UNDER THE MOU

As disclosed on May 13th, 2025 (News here), Homerun is party to a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with CBPM (Bahia's state geological service and mineral assets company), Bahia state government entities, the Municipality of Belmonte and Bahiagás to advance the development of a silica processing plant and a large-scale solar glass factory in Santa Maria Eterna. Local municipal decrees and coverage of this MoU reference obligations that include land for the industrial site, as well as commitments to improve infrastructure and logistics access to the district, which implicitly encompasses road access to BR-101. This comes after Homerun's December 15th news release stating the Municipality of Belmonte's commitment and allocation of funding to the paving of approximately 5km of road connecting Santa Maria Eterna to BR-101, the main federal highway in the region.

The commencement of construction on the BA-274 / BA-982 connection is an important early demonstration of this institutional support. The works now underway materially improve all-weather access between Santa Maria Eterna and BR-101, reduce future haulage risk and logistics costs for potential silica and solar glass operations, and visibly anchor the region's transition toward an industrial hub based on high-purity silica and advanced glass manufacturing.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners" 

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

