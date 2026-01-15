Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Thursday, January 29, 2026

Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Thursday, January 29, 2026

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday, January 29, after the market closes.

As previously announced, in light of Hologic's pending acquisition by Blackstone and TPG, the Company will not be hosting a quarterly conference call or providing financial guidance.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com .

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

HologicHOLXNASDAQ:HOLX
HOLX
The Conversation (0)
Hologic

Hologic

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Related News

Nickel Investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: NiCo Resources Jumps on Surging Nickel Price

Gold Investing

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Copper Investing

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

Gold Investing

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt