HM Exploration Drills 18.45 Metres of 1.14% Cu, 2.42 % Zn, 16.74 g/t Ag and 0.32 g/t Au in Upper Lens; 5.42m of 1.99% Cu, 1.66% Zn, 15.39g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au in Lower lens at Lewis Pilley's