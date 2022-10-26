GamingInvesting News

Barn guests can participate in challenges to earn virtual prizes

- Hillshire Farm ® brand, known for its farm-inspired craftmanship in every recipe, has entered the metaverse for the first time with its iconic Red Barn .

The Hillshire Farm® Brand joins the Metaverse with its iconic red barn, farm-themed quests and in-game wearables.

The barn features an interactive gaming experience in Decentraland , a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Visitors of the Hillshire Farm™ barn will be greeted by a farmer-inspired non-playable character (NPC) who will share key locations to visit within the game and details about the quest. Users are challenged to build a sandwich as quickly as possible using ingredients accessible on the farm.

Quest players will earn "Barn Bucks," a non-monetary in-game currency that can be used to unlock exclusive Hillshire Farm brand in-game wearables, like The Rope Sausage Belt and The Farm Overalls.

"We wanted to create an engaging experience for consumers that matches the level of care and craftsmanship we put into each of our products," said Courtney Ballantini , Vice President of Marketing Communications with Tyson Foods. "Virtual reality gives marketers a new way to creatively bring brands to life while providing entertainment value. We're excited about the possibilities ahead for our brands in the metaverse."

The Hillshire Farm barn was built in partnership with British metaverse technology company, LandVault , the largest platform-agnostic metaverse building company.

"We're happy to partner with the Hillshire Farm brand as they enter the Metaverse and offer players a genuinely fun and rewarding experience," noted Samuel Huber , founder and CEO of LandVault. "As the Metaverse continues to gain more traction, it's becoming imperative for traditional and respected mainstream brands to get comfortable with virtual worlds and prepare to fully embrace the Web3-centric future."

For additional information about the Hillshire Farm Brand visit www.hillshirefarm.com and follow @hillshirefarm on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hillshire Farm ® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunch meat, Smoked Sausage, Fresh Sausage, Lit'l Smokies Cocktail Links and kids poppable snack packs from Hillshire Farm Snacked! brand. For more information on these products and the Hillshire Farm brand, visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

About LandVault

Not too long after establishing itself as the leader in metaverse building, LandVault began working with Admix, a pioneer in helping major brands become relevant in virtual worlds across the gaming universe through their technology. As synergies became more aligned over time, LandVault and Admix merged into a single entity that can provide a suite of solutions for major brands to enter the metaverse and virtual worlds with meaningful interaction and purpose. Today, LandVault is the world's leading metaverse development studio with over 100 employees worldwide, a powerful community of experts, and a leadership team that is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible for the future. This is why LandVault is the chosen metaverse resource for many of the world's largest brands. For more information, please visit: https://landvault.io/

The Hillshire Farm® Brand joins the Metaverse with its iconic red barn, farm-themed quests and in-game wearables.

The Hillshire Farm® Brand joins the Metaverse with its iconic red barn, farm-themed quests and in-game wearables.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillshire-farm-brand-launches-its-iconic-red-barn-in-the-metaverse-bringing-farm-themed-quests-to-decentraland-visitors-301659193.html

SOURCE Hillshire Farm Brand

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Philips Norelco creates interactive metaverse experience on Roblox

"Shavetopia" will allow Roblox users to purchase facial hairstyles for their online avatars this fall

Philips Norelco recently launched " Shavetopia " an interactive hub on Roblox that gives users the ability to choose from a variety of avatar facial hairstyles. This venture on Roblox, a global platform connecting over 50 million people daily through shared immersive experiences, helps extend the men's grooming brand and important social causes it supports to the metaverse.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Topgolf Launches New Mobile Game Experience 'Shankstars'

Players will enjoy a full slate of imaginative courses, original characters and fun game modes

Digital golfers, assemble! Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf is inviting Players across the globe to embark on a fun adventure and play golf in a unique way with the launch of its new mobile game, Shankstars .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLAIRE'S LAUNCHES SHIMMERVILLE, AN IMMERSIVE DIGITAL WORLD, ON ROBLOX

Investment in the Metaverse and Original Franchise Leverages the Power of Self-expression to Spark Exploration, Connection and Creativity in Gen 'Zalpha'

- Today, Claire's Stores, Inc. debuts ShimmerVille, a transformative digital world to explore, work, play, shop and connect with friends. ShimmerVille is a completely original franchise which channels the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harnesses Claire's purpose of empowering self-expression and personal style. With endless possibilities for engagement, Claire's invites Gen 'Zalpha' into a virtual community space within the Metaverse.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast finds global revenue will reach $8.5bn in 2027

- Total consumer spend on games peripherals stood at $8.2bn in 2021, according to the findings from Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast . After standing at just $6.3bn and $6.4bn in 2018 and 2019 respectively, peripherals revenue exploded during lockdown, rising 23% in 2020 alone as consumers sought to improve their home entertainment options.

Global games peripherals revenue, 2018-27 $bn

The flip side of this COVID-related growth is that revenue will fall by 13% year on year in 2022 as twin factors take effect – a correction from the new gaming patterns initiated by lockdowns and a general tightening of spend from consumers exposed to greater macroeconomic pressures than before. Yet peripherals remain on a new, higher growth path, with revenue as of 2027 forecast to hit $8.5bn . Gamepads are the largest contributors to peripherals spend, accounting for 45% of the total in 2022.

"Spend on games peripherals rose more or less in lockstep with the huge increase in games content spend in 2020, as gamers sought to optimize their console and PC games playing with high-end accessories, while new consumers picked up a gaming habit and increased the total addressable market," commented Dom Tait, Research Director of Omdia's Games team . "On top of strong performances for console gamepads, accessory manufacturing companies like Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech were also major beneficiaries."

"By contrast, 2022 has seen peripherals revenue disproportionately affected by cost-of-living pressures: it's set to fall 13% compared with the 4% forecast dip in games content spend as consumers feel more able to delay the purchase of new peripherals than miss out on games themselves. Nevertheless, lockdown spending has placed the peripherals market in a more positive position than pre-pandemic, while the recently announced $199 price point for Playstation's DualSense Edge wireless controller demonstrates the confidence that manufacturers retain in the top end of the market."

The Games Peripherals Market Database covers the US, Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, China , Japan , and South Korea . Each territory contains splits for gamepads, headsets, keyboards, mice, and other types of peripherals such as gamer chairs and steering wheels covering between 2018 to 2027 inclusive.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Media Contact
Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com
Visit www.omdia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdias-first-games-peripherals-forecast-finds-global-revenue-will-reach-8-5bn-in-2027--301659705.html

SOURCE Omdia

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Partners with Pro Team DarkZero

Partnership for First and Largest North American Esports Franchise Provides Players Global Recognition

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced its first official pro-team partner, DarkZero Esports . Through this powerful partnership, DarkZero will lend its name and recognition to XP League and add a jolt of excitement for athletes by establishing a positive connection with a global audience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Drop Unveils New High-Performance Gaming Headset Under $80

Drop + EPOS H3X headset designed in collaboration with premium audio brand EPOS

Building upon its popular line of headsets with expert audio brand EPOS Drop a frequent collaborator with leading audiophile brands based on community insights, today announced its newest collaboration product, the Drop + EPOS H3X headset. The Drop + EPOS H3X delivers high performance and style with EPOS' signature audiophile quality for next-level gaming at a market-leading price.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×