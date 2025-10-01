Highvista Gold Announces TSXV Delisting

Highvista Gold Announces TSXV Delisting

Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV.H) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of September 5, 2025, effective at close of business on October 8, 2025, it will voluntarily delist (the "Delisting") its common shares (the "Common Shares") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Despite the Delisting, the Company will continue to be subject to ongoing disclosure and other obligations as a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Crath,
Interim CEO
Email: paulcrath@gmail.com
Telephone Number: 347-835-9032

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268800

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Highvista Gold Inc.HVV.H:CATSXV:HVV.HGold Investing
HVV.H:CA
Highvista Gold Inc.

Highvista Gold Inc.

Highvista Gold Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Mexico.

